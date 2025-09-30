  • home icon
  DJ Lagway ready to beat Arch Manning and Texas as Billy Napier hints at Florida QB's pregame mentality

DJ Lagway ready to beat Arch Manning and Texas as Billy Napier hints at Florida QB's pregame mentality

By Maliha
Modified Sep 30, 2025 13:46 GMT
DJ Lagway and Arch Manning (Source- Getty)
DJ Lagway and Arch Manning (Source- Getty)

DJ Lagway and his Florida squad will welcome Arch Manning's Texas to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville on Saturday. The Longhorns had a Week 5 bye, giving them time to heal and regroup before the game.

But ahead of the game, Florida coach Billy Napier admitted practice painted a tough picture of Lagway as he prepares to lead the Gators against Manning's squad in Week 6.

“Yeah, seeing a look into his (Lagway) eye,” Napier said. “I think that's important. I think that's ultimately ‘I'm trying to get.’ We're trying to do our best for him in terms of creating an environment where he can continue to get back in his rhythm.”
Lagway has been at the center of the team’s offensive struggles, and Napier used the off week to give his quarterback more live-action reps in hopes of getting him back up to speed.

With Florida off to a 1-3 start, Napier is desperate for a win to ease pressure on his hot seat. Meanwhile, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is well aware of the Gators’ strategy to disrupt Manning.

“They’re not built necessarily to sack the quarterback,” Sarkisian said on Monday (via Austin American-Statesman). “They’re built to guard your receivers and make the pocket feel small on your quarterback.”
Steve Sarkisian urges Arch Manning to stay true to himself

Arch Manning has faced criticism for not yet matching the hype that surrounded him, but Texas still holds a 3-1 record heading into Week 6.

However, Steve Sarkisian emphasized that Manning doesn’t need to force anything to meet outside expectations.

"I think it's important for Arch to be Arch and not try to be something that he's not,” Sarkisian said (via Austin American-Statesman). “I just want him to respond naturally, whatever naturally comes to him, let it happen and then move forward. I think that'll serve him best."
Sarkisian also pointed out that Manning’s ability to contribute in the run game is key to the Longhorns’ offensive growth.

“Naturally, we wanted to build on coming out of the Sam Houston game, because I thought that [Manning] did some really good things for us in that game,” Sarkisian said (via AtoZ Sports).
“His ability to push the ball down the field; his ability to play within rhythm and timing; and get to secondary reads; his ability to use his legs to his advantage, and our ability to utilize his legs, I think, are important.”

Through four games as Texas’ QB1, Manning has completed 61.3% of his passes for 888 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Maliha

