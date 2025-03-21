DJ Lagway steals 6-foot-4 Anthony Richardson's spotlight in viral post-practice snap

Florida's DJ Lagway is still trying to become a household name in college football. Although years younger than soon-to-be rookies, he's already bigger than some National Football League stars. A photo is circulating on social media of Lagway with former Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson, now with the Indianapolis Colts.

Lagway's stature is obvious in the picture. With how big he is, he'd be hard to miss.

"WILD: Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is significantly bigger than #Colts QB Anthony Richardson," MLFootball posted Thursday on X. "Richardson is 6-foot-4, and 245 pounds — Lagway is only 19 years old and a freak athlete."

Lagway is expected to break out as a star in Gainesville this season. He stood out as a freshman after taking over from experienced Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz last season. DJ Lagway helped Florida to a turnaround that might have saved head coach Billy Napier his job.

ESPN's Tom Luginbill touched upon Lagway's importance to the program last month. The Gators turned in a solid recruiting class in large part because of Lagway's influence and the direction the program seems to be headed with him operating the offense.

"I think the biggest X factor in all of that for the University of Florida was the allegiance of DJ Lagway to this program no matter how bad things got, no matter who was tampering with him," Luginbill said.

"Let's not forget, he had been committed to Florida for, what, well over a year? And every shark in the water was trying to steal him, but he maintained that allegiance and that loyalty, and I think that sends a message to everybody else.

"So, now, all of a sudden, you start winning, you start playing good, and the perception changes of your program. It took, what, three weeks? Four weeks? And everything changed for Florida's program."

Will DJ Lagway be ready for the start of next season?

DJ Lagway reportedly hasn't thrown during the Gators' spring practices as he's nursing an injury that stems back to last season. Billy Napier has revealed that the team has consulted with several different experts on Lagway's issue and that he and his staff are being cautious.

If Lagway can heal properly by the time the season rolls around, the worries will fall into the rearview mirror, but if it lingers, Florida might have a real problem on its hands.

As always, Florida will face a tough SEC conference gauntlet, one that it will need its star quarterback prepared to take on. Lagway's ailment will be a storyline to watch as the campaign gets closer.

