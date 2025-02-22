"DNA matters a lot": Josh Pate lays down what Arch Manning's last name brings along with the hype

College football analyst Josh Pate discussed the high expectations surrounding Texas quarterback Arch Manning, attributing much of the buzz to his famous last name. On Saturday's episode of "Josh Pate's College Football Show," he discussed Manning's talent but pointed out that his family legacy significantly magnifies the hype.

"Genetically, he didn't get shortchanged," Pate said. "That's another thing that matters, DNA matters a lot when it comes to your last name. (4:20)

"Because of the last name number one, he's got total immersion for his entire lifetime into what it means to play quarterback at the highest level the sport can possibly put you in."

Meanwhile, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian addressed Manning's development on Thursday's episode of "Up & Adams."

"In the end, I think leaning into my experience in coaching a lot of Heisman hopefuls and a couple guys who’ve won Heismans,” Sarkisian said. “Had my share of Top-10 draft picks. I think leaning into that type of stuff for him is like, 'Okay, we know where I’m supposed to be. What am I supposed to do next?' It is what it is.”

Pate believes Manning will perform well enough to keep Texas in the playoff race.

Arch Manning earns the confidence of Steve Sarkisian

Arch Manning (16) walks off the field - Source: Imagn

Arch Manning has earned the trust of Steve Sarkisian and his teammates with his discipline and team-first mentality. Manning secured the role as the starting quarterback after Quinn Ewers' departure.

Sarkisian said that Manning's ascent stemmed from his actions, not legacy.

“It’s not because of the name. It’s who he is on a regular basis,” Sarkisian said [h/t On3].

“Instill belief in his teammates, instill belief in the coaches, instill belief in an organization and then, instill belief in a fan base. And Arch does all those things.”

As per Sarkisian, Manning integrated as "just a normal freshman trying to earn his way," prioritizing contributions over entitlement.

Last season, Manning made the most of his limited opportunities: 969 passing yards and nine touchdowns in 10 appearances. Now, he steps into the spotlight as Texas' starting quarterback.

