"Do i look stressed?": Coach Prime has perfect response to Shilo and Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft question at Colorado practice

Deion Sanders does not back down from challenges or pass up an opportunity to hit back at critics for hate comments. Since he joined the Colorado Buffaloes, Coach Prime has been under fire for his unfiltered opinions and unorthodox coaching style.

His sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, are leaving for the NFL. However, there have been uncertainties looming around Shilo's potential destination and Shedeur's dropping draft stock. Amid these, Deion likes to stay focused on the present and not worry about what's not in his control.

While speaking to reporters on Monday during Colorado’s spring presser, he mentioned that he has achieved almost everything with the program.

"We've already won," Coach Prime said. "We came from a private school, and we came from an HBCCU. We've won. Shedeur's getting drafted, he's going to go in the first round. Shilo's gonna do his thing. All he needs is the opportunity. We've won, man.

"We've already won, so we're thankful and we're just trying to pave the way for others, so we can't lose it at this point. We're so darn blessed. We're not stressed. You see how I look right now, do I look stressed? Let me take these glasses off so you can zoom in. Do I look stressed? No, I look blessed, OK?”

When Sanders arrived in Colorado in 2023, the program was going through one of its darkest phases in history. The Buffs wrapped up the 2022 campaign with a 1-11 record and there was a lot more at stake.

With his son Shedeur and Travis Hunter, he flipped the script and made a statement with a 4-8 record, and last season, he guided the team in punching a Bowl game ticket and finished 9-4.

Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders could be a top 5 pick

Shedeur Sanders had a dominant season in 2024 where he led the program to the Alamo Bowl for the first time since 2020. He racked up 4,134 passing yards and scored 37 touchdowns while only throwing 10 interceptions. His accuracy and arm strength won him the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

It helped Sanders beef up his draft stock with the top 3 teams, the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, reportedly eyeing him in the 2025 NFL draft.

He could likely go to one of these franchises. However, if they pass on him, the Las Vegas Raiders could be a potential destination due to his relationship with minority owner Tom Brady and the Raiders’ quest for a franchise QB.

