"Do against a real school": CFB fans troll Boise State despite crushing win over Eastern Washington in Week 2

By Maliha
Modified Sep 06, 2025 11:44 GMT
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn
Spencer Danielson's Boise State rolled past Eastern Washington 51-14 on Friday night in front of a sellout crowd of 32,887 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. The Week 2 clash was the first time the two programs had faced each other since 2000, with the Broncos now holding a 14-6 lead in the series.

Despite the lopsided win, some fans felt the performance carried less weight given the lower-tier competition.

"Im not impressed. Do against a real school," a fan said.
"Good win but it’s an FCS team and not a top tier one. Have to get better and work hard. Lot more challenging games upcoming," one said.
"It's an FCS team. Let's stay humble and hungry, social media person," a person said.

The win followed a rough week in which Boise State fell 34-7 at USF, managing only 122 total yards and averaging just 3.2 yards per rush.

Some fans were happy with the Broncos' massive Week 2 win.

"Wow a blowout win against EWU! Cool," a fan said.
"Much better! Get banks a one way ticket out of Boise," one said
"Awesome," a person said.

The 37-point win on Friday marked Boise State’s eighth straight season with at least one win of 30+ points, which it has achieved in 26 of the past 27 seasons.

Boise State dominates Eastern Washington in nonconference clash

Boise State wasted no time setting the tone Friday night, putting up 14 points in the opening five minutes. Eastern Washington answered in the second quarter, but the Broncos still held a commanding 27-7 lead at halftime after holding the Eagles to just one score in eight drives.

The Broncos extended their lead to 51-14 with less than four minutes remaining and outgained the Eagles 637-293, racking up 328 rushing yards, highlighted by Dylan Riley’s 123 yards on six carries. In total, Boise State amassed 328 rushing yards and 309 passing yards.

Quarterback Maddux Madsen returned under center, completing 16 of 26 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns. Besides Madsen, four Broncos-Malik Sherrod, Sire Gaines, Cameron Bates and Dylan Riley- each scored on the ground.

Defensively, Boise State held Eastern Washington to 117 rushing yards and 176 passing yards. The Broncos will have a bye week before traveling to face Air Force in their Mountain West Conference opener on Sept. 20.

