Does Bo Nix have a degree from Auburn? Oregon QB's academic career explored

Quarterback Bo Nix is playing his fifth season of college football with the Oregon Ducks. After spending three seasons with the Auburn Tigers, Nix decided to transfer before the start of the 2022 season.

Because of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to players who played during the disrupted COVID-19 era, Nix is able to make a comeback this year to the gridiron for the Ducks. So, did the 23-year-old complete his education during his time at Auburn?

Does Bo Nix have a degree from Auburn?

Coming out of Pinson Valley High School, Bo Nix earned a scholarship to play college football for the Auburn Tigers.

While being the starting quarterback on the team, he also went on to complete his education. Nix graduated from Auburn securing a degree in Communications along with a minor in the field of sports coaching.

Nix was named as the starting QB of the team as a true freshman in 2019. He went on to play in all 13 games for the team and helped them record a 9-4 campaign.

The quarterback put up impressive numbers in his debut season (2,542 passing yards and 16 TD passes) and was also named as the SEC's Freshman of the Year.

During the 2021 season, Bo Nix's season ended because of a serious injury during their game against Mississippi State. He then decided to enter the transfer portal in December 2021, after which he made his way to Oregon.

Nix's first season with the Ducks last year saw a drastic improvement in his game. He had the best season of his career, leading the team to a 10-3 campaign while recording 3,594 passing yards and 29 TD passes.

That put him in the limelight and also drew in comparison with 2022 Heisman winner and USC QB Caleb Williams.

Bo Nix's performance so far this season

The 23-year-old has been an influential part of the offensive line for coach Dan Lanning this campaign as well. The Ducks were on a five-game winning streak before they succumbed to a loss to the Washington Huskies last weekend.

Nix has put up 1,796 passing yards and 17 TD passes. Many also consider him to be a Heisman favorite this season along with the likes of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Michael Penix Jr. Can Bo Nix make his last season of college football the best campaign of his career?