Does Caleb Williams have brothers and sisters? Exploring USC QB's family tree

USC quarterback Caleb Williams solidified himself as a top college football talent. Last season, after transferring from Oklahoma, he made a statement with his debut USC season.

Williams put up an incredible show, leading his team to an 11-3 season as a starter and racking up 4,537 passing yards and 42 TD passes to win the Heisman award.

After the sensational season, Williams slingshot himself as a top-tier quarterback prospect. Given how famous he is, fans would wonder if he has other talented siblings in his family.

Does Caleb Williams have brothers and sisters?

No, according to reports, Caleb Williams does not have any brothers and sisters. He's the only child of his parents, Carl and Dayne Price. Williams was born on Nov. 2001, and both his parents had a huge influence on molding him into a top college football talent.

Right from his high school days, the 21-year-old had a knack for football. In 2018, he led the Gonzaga College High School to win the WCAC championship. In 2019, he was named in the Washington Post All-Metropolitan first team for the second straight time, before becoming the highest quarterback prospect of his class.

Williams then decided to commit to the Oklahoma Sooners and played as a true freshman in 2021. He was initially the backup to Spencer Rattler.

He came on to replace Rattler midway through their week 6 game against the Texas Longhorns, after which Williams took up the QB1 role for the rest of the season. He led Oklahoma to a 5-2 season on his debut and decided to transfer to USC last year.

That's where Williams broke into the scene and won the Heisman. Ever since, he's considered the favorite to win the Heisman this year as well and be the No.1 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Williams' father, Carl, plays a significant role in his son's football journey, as his profession is also linked with the world of sports.

Carl is the co-owner of Athletic Republic Capitol Region which is a famous sports performance center.

He helps talented athletes with potential pursue their passion and build a professional career out of sports. Carl worked closely with Caleb Williams and provided him with the best facilities to help him develop as a talented football player.

How has Caleb Williams performed this season?

The 21-year-old has had a decent campaign with the USC Trojans. He has racked up a total of 2,021 passing yards and 23 TD passes in seven games. USC's first loss of the season came against Notre Dame last weekend.

It was also the worst game of Williams' 2023 season. He was intercepted three times and was sacked six times by the Notre Dame defense. Eventually, he could only muster 199 passing yards and one TD pass as USC lost 48-20.