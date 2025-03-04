"Does he come out of the gate hot?": Josh Pate puts serious doubts over Carson Beck's ability to lead Miami in 2025

Carson Beck will lead the Miami offense in the 2025 college football season after he transferred to the program this offseason. The quarterback spent the last two seasons as a starter at Georgia but decided to move on from the program after opting out of the NFL draft.

Ad

As the spring schedule kicks off across several programs, Josh Pate has some doubt over Carson Beck at Miami. While the quarterback made a significant impact with the Bulldogs, Pate is not confident he can get the Hurricanes fired up.

“I got Miami as a loser in the scheduling lottery in the ACC too,” Pate said (Timestamp 42:42). Here's the problem with them. You have to understand what Miami will be looking at. They brought Carson Beck in at quarterback, but Beck is not going to partake in spring because of his rehab.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So you ask yourself, will he be healthy to start the season? They think he will be. Then the follow-up is, what percentage of healthy is he? Also consider he's been plugged into a new offense. So, does he come out of the gate hot or is it really hit and miss early and they peak in the middle of the season or later."

Ad

Cam Ward elevated Miami into a contender in the ACC last season with his astonishing performance. Pate has doubts that Beck can replicate that with the Hurricanes in 2025 after his injury.

Mario Cristobal provides an update on Carson Beck's injury

Last week, Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal made it known that Carson Beck was very close to a return following his injury last season. On Monday morning, just before the team’s first spring practice, Cristobal shared another update on Beck’s progress.

Ad

“We expect some type of action toward the latter part of spring ball,” Cristobal said on the Joe Rose Show. “We’ve had seven weeks of offseason training, conditioning, lifting and whatnot.

“It’s a little bit more than the usual. It’s been good for our team. Guys like that that are on the mend actually get an extra week as well, so we do expect something that he’ll be able to do some things."

Carson Beck is aiming for a strong comeback after a challenging 2024 season at Georgia. Projected as the top draft prospect heading into the 2024 season, the quarterback failed to live up to expectations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.