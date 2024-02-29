"Does not feel like its a consensus": Senior insider drops a bombshell on Caleb Williams' draft stock ahead of 2024 NFL Combine

Caleb Williams has been projected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for seemingly his entire college career. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network recently revealed that what has seemed like a foregone conclusion may not be the case. Speaking on The Insiders, the national insider discussed the USC Trojans quarterback, stating:

"What you're getting now is essentially a picture of the teams who could potentially be in the quarterback market. And if you want to evaluate all the quarterbacks, you want to really get a landscape of where everyone slots in. You start at number one and you work your way down and it does not feel like it is a consensus that Caleb Williams is the number one overall pick."

He continued:

"It doesn't feel like every team is saying, 'this is definitely my number one guy', but a lot of teams [are]. That is where we are. It seems like a lot of teams - and as far as who Caleb Williams met with, you can read the bottom of the screen there. The [Chicago] Bears, of course, the all important meeting, that is coming. He arrived today so that is coming."

Check out Ian Rapoport's full comments on Caleb Williams below:

While Williams is projected to be selected first overall, there have been reports that the Chicago Bears could trade out of the top spot as they did last season. There have also been reports that the Trojans quarterback could be looking to reunite with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who accepted the same position with the Washington Commanders.

How did Caleb Williams perform in his college career?

Caleb Williams joined the Oklahoma Sooners as a five-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, taking over as the starting quarterback midway through his true freshman season.

Williams made seven starts, finishing with 1,912 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. He completed 64.5% of his pass attempts, adding 442 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 79 carries. He was named second-team All-Big 12.

Following the season, Williams joined the USC Trojans via the transfer portal, joining former Sooners' coach Lincoln Riley. He threw for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He completed 66.6% of his passes, adding 382 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 113 carries.

Williams won the Heisman Trophy and was named a unanimous All-American. He also won the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award as the best player in the nation and was being named AP College Football Player of the Year and Sporting News College Football Player of the Year.

Williams was also named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Pac-12. He also won the ESPY Award for Best Male College Athlete.

In his final season, the Trojans quarterback threw for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions. He completed 68.6% of his passes, adding 142 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 97 carries.