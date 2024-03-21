Does Marvin Harrison Jr. have an NFL agent? Exploring former Ohio State WR's business acumen amid decision to skip Buckeyes' Pro Day

Marvin Harrison Jr., likely to be a first-round pick in next month's NFL draft, was one of few players, including USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams and LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels, to not participate in live drills at the NFL combine, choosing to perform during the Ohio State Buckeyes' pro day, instead.

However, Harrison has decided to skip the school's pro day altogether.

These decisions raise the question: Does Marvin Harrison Jr. have an agent?

Harrison does not have an agent. During the combine and in the upcoming contract negotiations that will occur after his name is called out during the NFL draft, he represents himself.

This is not unique to Harrison. There is a rise in high-profile college football players choosing not to have an agent.

Two notable athletes to make this decision are Caleb Williams, who is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamarr Jackson

Not having an agent has its advantages. While agents can deal with a player's contracts and negotiate on his behalf, agents are paid by taking a cut of what the player earns, which effectively gives the athlete less money. By not hiring an agent, the player can keep more money. If a player would like to use someone to help him understand the terms of a contract, he can hire a lawyer (who is much cheaper) to do the agent's job.

Who will draft Marvin Harrison Jr?

Marvin Harrison Jr. had a fantastic career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, making him the top-ranked wide receiver available in the NFL draft. So, which teams could be in the hunt for Harrison?

One of the teams that has been recently linked with Harrison is the New York Jets.

The Jets have recently picked up quarterback Tyrod Taylor to back up Aaron Rodgers, who will be hoping to have a 2024 season that will be longer than his four-play 2023 season. The Jets have an emerging defense and offense, with wide receiver Garrett Wilson doing most of the work. Adding Harrison to the mix should allow the Jets and Rodgers to put a lot of points on the board.

Another team that could be in the hunt for Harrison Jr. is the New York Giants.

There is still a possibility that the Giants may pick a quarterback, but with the arrival of Drew Lock last week, they may not need to. Instead, the Giants should strengthen the offensive talent for their quarterback. Additionally, Harrison will give them a guaranteed reliable target to help them move down the field, something that, without running back Saquon Barkley, they may struggle to do.

