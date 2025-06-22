"Doesn't have the accuracy": CFB analyst flames LaNorris Sellers with blunt criticism days after South Carolina QB turned down $8M NIL offer

LaNorris Sellers announced himself to the college football world in 2024 with his performances for South Carolina. He replaced Spencer Rattler at quarterback and led the Gamecocks to their most successful season under Shane Beamer’s leadership.

Nonetheless, RJ Young is not overly impressed with the exploits of Sellers' last season. On Saturday's installment of “Adapt & Respond with RJ Young,” the analyst outlined the major flaws of the quarterback. He believes this will be a concern in his transition to the NFL.

“He had what I thought was an up-and-down year at South Carolina because what people see at the NFL level is tools,” Young said (Timestamp: 5:22). “He's big, he's strong, he's fast, he can flick dudes off like a net, and he can throw the ball downfield.”

“He just doesn't have the accuracy that I would want to see from a player like him to be a top pick. For me, it's not unlike a bigger, stronger Jalen Milroe who's not as good at throwing the football. However, maybe he doesn't need to be, because if you look at Anthony Richardson, you see a lot of LaNorris Sellers.”

RJ Young's take on LaNorris Sellers comes days after the quarterback reportedly rejected an $8 million NIL offer from an undisclosed school to stay at South Carolina. The deal spanned two years and would have made him the highest-paid in college football alongside Miami’s Carson Beck and Duke’s Darian Mensah.

RJ Young hopes for consistency in LaNorris Sellers’ throwing

While RJ Young noted he is not impressed with LaNorris Sellers' throwing ability, the analyst is hoping to see some consistency in that area of his game in 2025.

“I know that Shane Beamer was coming out of his skin trying to make people believe LaNorris Sellers was a Heisman Trophy candidate last year, but it wasn't there,” Young said (Timestamp 5:50). “Even on a nine-win team, you weren't doing the things that Travis Hunter was doing on a nine-win team, even at quarterback.

“I need to see some consistency from him throwing the ball, but because he was so good in the open field last year. I expect him to get some more opportunities to just take off and run with it.”

Sellers threw for 2,520 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, while also rushing for 674 yards and seven touchdowns. He became the third quarterback in the FBS to throw for 2,500 yards and rush for 500 yards, after Johnny Manziel and Jalen Hurts.

