“Doesn’t matter if you’re the worst QB”: Riley Leonard opens up biggest life lesson learned from Peyton & Eli Manning at the camp

Riley Leonard learned a lot from being a part of the Manning Passing Academy. Leonard, like many college football quarterbacks, attended the academy to help develop as a QB.

During his time at the academy, the biggest thing Leonard learned was to treat everyone the same. Leonard says regardless of whether it was the best or worst quarterback, the Mannings treated everyone the same.

"Eli and Peyton, it doesn't matter if you are the worst quarterback at the camp of 2000 kids or you are the best, they are going to treat everyone the same" Leonard said on The Rich Eisen Show. "That's probably the biggest life lesson that I learned, every single kid is going to get coached up as if they are going to start in the Super Bowl." (6:10).

Along with being part of the Manning Passing Academy, Leonard was roommates with Will Howard (Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback). The two will face off in the college football national championship on Monday.

Riley Leonard explains why he transferred to Notre Dame

Riley Leonard was a quarterback at Duke for three seasons but ahead of his final college season, he transferred to Notre Dame.

The quarterback says he left Duke for Notre Dame as he wanted to win a national championship before his college career was over.

“Yeah, throughout this whole off-season everybody would ask me why I came to Notre Dame and I would give a lot of different answers, but the truth is I came here to win a National Championship and to go to the best team that would give me the best chance to do that,” Leonard said after the Orange Bowl, via On3.

"Obviously this is the right place and I made the right decision. That’s why I came here, at the end of the day.”

Leonard threw for 2,606 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions while also rushing for 866 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Notre Dame is a sizeable 8.5-point underdog against Ohio State in the national championship game.

