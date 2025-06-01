“Doesnt mean sh*t”: CFB fans react as Paul Finebaum predicts a Colt McCoy like fate for Arch Manning

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is one of the most hyped players in college football. After spending two seasons as the backup for the Longhorns behind Quinn Ewers, Manning is set to take over the starting role for the team next season. He is expected by most fans and media members to be one of the best QBs in college football next season.

On Saturday, Inside Texas posted a quote from analyst Paul Finebaum on X. Finebaum said he thinks Manning will be the best Texas QB since Colt McCoy. He helped lead the Longhorns to a national championship in 2005.

While most fans are excited about Arch Manning, not all of them respect Paul Finebaum's opinion. They reacted to Finebaum in the comments.

"Love arch but doesn’t mean sh*t coming from that clown," one fan wrote.

"If Paul said it then he’s probably doomed," one fan commented.

"Relatively safe take if we are being serious. Love Sam and Quinn, but there was not much else before those two," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"Dude thinks colt mccoy was super elite. He just had a super elite team like Quinn. Texas hasn’t had a first round QB since Vince," one fan wrote.

"Much LOVE for Colt but athleticism, Archie will be better, maybe the future. The scientifically accepted name is Capra aegagrus hircus," one fan commented.

"Got next for what? Being a decent college qb and never having a starting career after that?" one fan added.

Arch Manning is the Heisman Trophy favorite heading into next season

Paul Finebaum is not alone in having high expectations for Arch Manning. He is expected to be one of the best players in college football next season. FanDuel even has him as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy with +700 odds.

The big question about Manning heading into next season is how he will handle starting a full season. While he has looked good in limited appearances in his first two years as a backup, he has never started for an extended stretch at the college level.

If Manning struggles with a higher workload, it would not be the first time a hyped up QB has growing pains. Despite his lack of experience, most fans and media members seem confident he will be an instant success. There are even many who think he could contend to be the first pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

