"Dogecoin threw me off": $4.7M NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders names "worst investment" he's made

Shedeur Sanders, the quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes and son of Deion Sanders, recently shared his regrets over investing in Dogecoin, which he considers his "worst investment" so far.

Shedeur has an estimated NIL valuation of $4.7 million (per On3). Shedeur invested in Dogecoin when its value was high. It initially made a profit of $7,000 but later lost $2,000 when the value of Dogecoin crashed.

Shedeur now checks his investments occasionally but has no intention of investing in Dogecoin again.

"I say, never again. But that’s Shilo. Shilo likes that stock stuff. But that Dogecoin, that threw me off," he said (via Bloomberg).

He advised young athletes in NIL to understand the importance of taxes and invest in their own stock as it is the only bread they can control.

“Them people losing your stocks, they don't care about your money. You care about your money. So if you invest in yourself and you fail, that's on you.”

Shedeur's first significant purchase was property, and he recently invested in 100-plus acres with his father, told Bloomberg. However, his goal is to become a billionaire.

“I told my dad, he said, ‘It's going to start with a B and end with an E.’ It's a billionaire. That's what it got to be.”

Shedeur Sanders bought the first "Tesla Cybertruck" in the entire state of Colorado

The new Tesla model is the most expensive version, valued at around $100,000, and is Shedeur Sanders' first fully electric vehicle, per On3.

The Cybertruck boasts 845 horsepower with a 340-mile range and can tow up to five and a half tons. It can go from zero to sixty in just 2.6 seconds, with a top speed of 130 miles per hour.

Sanders' impressive car collection was shown in a recent vlog from "Well Off Media." It includes a Corvette Stingray, Mercedes EQB, Dodge Durango Hellcat, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Lamborghini Urus and Rolls Royce Cullinan.

In the vlog, Sanders proudly said he has the best version, the "Cyberbeast."

“This is the first cybertruck they dropped… they had delivered in Colorado,” Sanders said in the video. “The first cybertruck. But the difference is though — this is the best of the best one. The Cyberbeast.”

According to reports, recent estimates suggest that Tesla will produce almost 50,000 Cybertrucks by 2024, with high demand for the six-figure-priced first non-sedan or sports car from Elon Musk.

The Colorado star Shedeur Sanders is ranked No. 1 in the On3 NIL 100.

