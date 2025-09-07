  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Doing too much," "Smart marketing": CFB fans erupt as Eastern Michigan’s Noah Knigga drops unusual new “Knigga Please” merch line

"Doing too much," "Smart marketing": CFB fans erupt as Eastern Michigan’s Noah Knigga drops unusual new “Knigga Please” merch line

By Arnold
Published Sep 07, 2025 17:29 GMT
CFB fans erupt as Eastern Michigan&rsquo;s Noah Knigga drops unusual new &ldquo;Knigga Please&rdquo; merch line (Image via Noah_Knigga10 Instagram)
CFB fans erupt as Eastern Michigan’s Noah Knigga drops unusual new “Knigga Please” merch line (Image via Noah_Knigga10 Instagram)

Eastern Michigan linebacker Noah Knigga has been in the spotlight this week after releasing his "Knigga Please" merchandise on social media. Knigga has put up T-shirts, hoodies and caps for sale on his website.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When fans caught a glimpse of Knigga's new merchandise line, they had some wild reactions on social media.

"Doing too much," one tweeted.
Ad
"I blame RG3 for this," another added.
"Corny a*s kid," a third commented.

Some had different takes on Noah Knigga's marketing style based on his last name.

"Smart marketing," one wrote.
"How do I buy one of these???" another added.
"Can’t be mad at it because that’s his last name, but imagine his last name was Raybest or Nodzy. Would we still get a haha out of it? Ask yourself what the difference is," a user tweeted.
Ad

Knigga was born into a family of sports players. His mother played volleyball while his father played football at Lawrenceburg High School and later at Indiana State University.

Moreover, Noah's twin sisted Natalie currently plays college volleyball at Saint Mary of the Woods College.[

Knigga played at Lawrenceburg High School in Indiana, where he played football and basketball. He also played junior varsity baseball as a first baseman and designated hitter.

Ad

Knigga committed to Eastern Michigan in June 2024. The linebacker formally signed his letter of intent to play for the Eagles football team in December 2024.

Noah Knigga is yet to make his debut for Eastern Michigan

Noah Knigga is yet to make his college football debut for Eastern Michigan in the 2025 season. The freshman hasn't been used in the two games that the Eagles have lost.

Ad

Eastern Michigan opened its season with a 52-27 defeat to Texas State in Week 1, before losing 28-23 to LIU on Saturday.

The Eagles will aim to get their first win of the season against the Kentucky Wildcats on Sept. 14. Knigga will also look to get his first minutes in the Week 3 contest.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications