"Doing too much," "Smart marketing": CFB fans erupt as Eastern Michigan’s Noah Knigga drops unusual new “Knigga Please” merch line

Eastern Michigan linebacker Noah Knigga has been in the spotlight this week after releasing his &quot;Knigga Please&quot; merchandise on social media. Knigga has put up T-shirts, hoodies and caps for sale on his website. When fans caught a glimpse of Knigga's new merchandise line, they had some wild reactions on social media. &quot;Doing too much,&quot; one tweeted. &quot;I blame RG3 for this,&quot; another added. &quot;Corny a*s kid,&quot; a third commented. Some had different takes on Noah Knigga's marketing style based on his last name. &quot;Smart marketing,&quot; one wrote.&quot;How do I buy one of these???&quot; another added. &quot;Can’t be mad at it because that’s his last name, but imagine his last name was Raybest or Nodzy. Would we still get a haha out of it? Ask yourself what the difference is,&quot; a user tweeted.Knigga was born into a family of sports players. His mother played volleyball while his father played football at Lawrenceburg High School and later at Indiana State University. Moreover, Noah's twin sisted Natalie currently plays college volleyball at Saint Mary of the Woods College.[Knigga played at Lawrenceburg High School in Indiana, where he played football and basketball. He also played junior varsity baseball as a first baseman and designated hitter. Knigga committed to Eastern Michigan in June 2024. The linebacker formally signed his letter of intent to play for the Eagles football team in December 2024. Noah Knigga is yet to make his debut for Eastern MichiganNoah Knigga is yet to make his college football debut for Eastern Michigan in the 2025 season. The freshman hasn't been used in the two games that the Eagles have lost. Eastern Michigan opened its season with a 52-27 defeat to Texas State in Week 1, before losing 28-23 to LIU on Saturday. The Eagles will aim to get their first win of the season against the Kentucky Wildcats on Sept. 14. Knigga will also look to get his first minutes in the Week 3 contest.