"Don't care about Heisman. Bring a national championship": Fans overjoyed with Arch Manning's latest post as Texas QB preps for 2025

Arch Manning entered Texas as the nation’s top recruit in the 2023 class, but he spent his first two seasons backing up quarterback Quinn Ewers. Now, with Ewers gone, Manning will be in the spotlight as the Longhorns’ QB1 for the 2025 season.Less than a month before the opener, Manning is keeping the hype alive. On Friday, he collaborated with Red Bull USA for an Instagram post showing him training on an indoor football field.&quot;June work with @redbullusa,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans quickly filled the comments with high expectations.&quot;Don't care about Heisman. Bring a national championship,&quot; a fan wrote.Fans overjoyed with Arch Manning's latest post as Texas QB preps for 2025&quot;My boys gone corporate,&quot; a person wrote.&quot;Hook'em Horns,&quot; one added.Fans overjoyed with Arch Manning's latest post as Texas QB preps for 2025In his limited time on the field so far, Manning has recorded 969 passing yards and nine touchdowns, along with 115 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. He is also drawing attention as a possible Heisman candidate.Longhorns fans are eager to see Manning excel in year three as well.&quot;We relying on you bro,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Play with heart and focus! No distractions and no Hollywood distractions! Play Texas football. Hook'em Horns,&quot; a person commented.Fans overjoyed with Arch Manning's latest post as Texas QB preps for 2025Manning's squad will open its season on Aug. 30, hitting the road to face Ohio State at noon.CFB analyst drops a bold prediction for Texas' title hopes with Arch ManningArch Manning will be eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft, but his grandfather, Archie Manning, reassured college football fans this week by predicting Arch will return to Texas next season.With only two starts at Texas, Manning himself admitted he hasn’t achieved much yet, and so the decision isn’t surprising.Meanwhile, CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell offered bold expectations for the Texas quarterback on Friday.&quot;I think he (Manning) might struggle a little bit,&quot; Kanell said. &quot;I think he's going to be good. If he's great, then they probably do win the national championship.&quot;But I do think sort of all my chips are on the table for Arch Manning next year. And I will say this. I think he could be the first $10 million a year quarterback if he does that because he's going to be the projected if he plays well this season, he'll be the projected number one overall pick.&quot;On3 NIL Valuation estimates Manning’s NIL worth at $6.8 million.