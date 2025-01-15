“Don’t drop the ball”: Urban Meyer makes his stance clear on Ohio State players facing backlash from Buckeyes fans

The Ohio State Buckeyes will face Notre Dame for the national championship on Monday. Earlier in the season, however, Ohio State coach Ryan Day and some of his players faced criticism from Buckeyes fans after losing two regular-season games.

Now, with Ohio State one win away from a national title, former OSU coach Urban Meyer appeared on "The Triple Option" podcast this week to discuss the expectations tied to the program.

"Fanbases are the bloodline for what programs are." Meyer said in response to the backlash some Ohio State players received from their own fans.

"Are they rugged? Are they tough? Do they have high expectations? Do they expect you to win every game? To beat your rival and win a national championship? You’re damn right they do. I can tell you, every person who puts on a scarlet and gray helmet — that’s not for the timid."

Meyer also offered his own approach to handling criticism.

“I’m the opposite. When a player comes in and says I dropped the ball and these people are pissed off and my social is getting attacked. Well, dont drop the ball,” he said.

Some Ohio State fans were critical of the players following the Buckeyes' 13-10 loss to Michigan on Nov. 30. However, Ryan Day's team has rebounded impressively in the College Football Playoff.

Notably, Meyer was the last Ohio State coach to win a national title, guiding the Buckeyes to a 42-20 victory over Oregon in 2015.

How to watch 2025 national championship game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard - Source: Imagn

The Ohio State vs. Notre Dame national championship game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also stream the game on Fubo.

Star quarterback Will Howard is expected to lead the Buckeyes' offense, while Riley Leonard is slated to start for Notre Dame.

Date: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

