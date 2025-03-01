"Don't ever let nobody tell you what can't do": Travis Hunter shares powerful message on pushing limit

Heisman winner Travis Hunter refuses to let anything hold him back. Although he didn’t participate in the NFL Combine workouts, he was present at the event and took part in a midsession interview.

“Travis Hunter is truly one of one,” the onscreen graphic read.

The video, shared by NFL GameDay on Friday, featured an NFL reporter interviewing him about his determination to silence doubters.

The dynamic defensive back and wide receiver was in Indianapolis for the combine, representing Colorado. While he said that he never dreamt of winning the Heisman as a kid, his ultimate goal was always to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

“I dreamed of that moment, so I'm waiting for it to come,” Hunter said. “Hopefully, it comes true.”

Throughout the week, as he spoke with media and coaches, he had one message he wanted to make clear.

“Everybody say I can't do it,” Hunter said. “So, I'm just trying to get them to understand that I've done it at every level I've been to. So, I'm going to keep I'm trying to do it and I'm going to keep being me.”

Hunter also had a powerful message for young athletes chasing their dreams.

“Don't ever let nobody tell you what you can't do,” Hunter said. “You got to understand your journey and understand where you want to go and where you want to be.”

Whether he plays primarily at wide receiver or cornerback, there's no denying that Hunter is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner posted 96 catches for 1,258 yards on offense while snagging four interceptions on defense last season.

ESPN analyst ranks Travis Hunter as the No. 1 overall prospect

Travis Hunter (DB15) looks on during the 2025 NFL Combine - Source: Imagn

Travis Hunter was a full-time wide receiver and cornerback for the Buffaloes in 2024 — and excelled at both. ESPN’s Jordan Reid ranks him as the No. 1 overall prospect in this draft class.

"He's the top player on my board," Reid said on Friday. "He was arguably better at cornerback, where he tied for second in the Big 12 in interceptions.”

Reid believes Hunter's versatility has drawn comparisons to Hall of Famers Champ Bailey and Charles Woodson. He has the potential to become the first cornerback ever drafted No. 1 overall or the first wide receiver to claim the top spot since Keyshawn Johnson in 1996.

Hunter wants to continue playing both ways in the NFL, but only time will tell what the future holds for him.

