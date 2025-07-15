"Don't ever say that to me again" - Lane Kiffin hits back at Alabama fan over "Roll Tide" chant at SEC media days

Lane Kiffin arrived in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday as Ole Miss took part in SEC Media Days. Over the past four seasons, the Rebels have achieved three ten-win campaigns, and last year they topped the SEC in both scoring offense and defense.

Ad

Kiffin was upbeat, attributing this success to having talented players and outstanding strategic coaches. However, a viral clip captured a less pleasant moment when a fan shouted “Roll Tide” at Kiffin as he walked by. His sharp response was:

"Don't ever say that to me again."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This reaction stood out because Kiffin previously served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2014 to 2016. Still, it doesn’t suggest he holds any animosity toward Alabama. In fact, during SEC Media Days, Kiffin shared that he had texted former Alabama quarterback Blake Sims last week, whom he coached in Tuscaloosa.

As ESPN’s Chris Low reported on X, Kiffin told Sims:

“I just want to thank you. You probably don’t know how much you helped my career.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lane Kiffin explained he had been fixated on using a pro-style quarterback until Sims, who threw for 3,487 yards in 2014, changed his perspective. In a way, Ole Miss can be grateful to Sims too, since Kiffin’s evolution has helped him maximize the talent of current quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Lane Kiffin opens up about Nick Saban's return to coaching

After wrapping up an illustrious career at Alabama, Nick Saban is now working as an ESPN analyst and an important part of "College GameDay." But ESPN analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy stunned the college football world by suggesting that Saban might actually return to coaching.

Ad

During the SEC Media session in Atlanta, according to The Clarion Ledger, Lane Kiffin shared his thoughts on the possibility:

"I don't think he's done. Whether it's college or NFL, I think he'll be back."

Kiffin teamed up with Saban to win a National Championship at Alabama in 2015 and still thinks highly of Saban’s coaching skills even a decade later.

"This is the same guy remember that goes to a little kids' camp and he's coaching it the same way because he's so into it," Kiffin said. "He's screaming at them and yelling at them. They've got their helmets on like they're at Alabama. Half the kids don't come back for the second day of camp, by the way. It goes from a thousand to 500 and the third day it's down to 100."

At 73, Saban is the same age as Bill Belichick, who continues to coach at UNC after his long tenure with the New England Patriots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More