“Don't get the big head”: Connor Stalions admits receiving praise from Jim Harbaugh in latest Netflix documentary

Connor Stalions and Michigan's sign-stealing saga doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon. The latest Netflix documentary, "Untold: Sign Stealer," dives into the controversial 2023 Wolverines football season, during which sign-stealing allegations cast a shadow over their national championship win.

Central to this scandal was staffer Stalions, who, for the first time, shared his side of the story in the documentary. The trailer teases a shocking revelation: Stalions claims that former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh praised his efforts, even awarding him the game ball for deciphering signals during the Iowa game in 2022.

"I actually got the game ball for the Iowa game in '22 for deciphering signals. I'm the only one that has one that says my name," Stalions says in the documentary.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Harbaugh's praise came with a warning:

"Don't get the big head, Connor."

Expand Tweet

The NCAA opened an investigation into the Michigan football program in October 2023. While Harbaugh, now with the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL, denies knowledge of the sign-stealing scandal, the Netflix documentary raises questions once again regarding the former Wolverines coach’s involvement.

Also read: How did Jim Harbaugh meet Connor Stalions? Former Michigan staffer narrates the story of his appointment

Connor Stalions doesn't recall attending a "specific game"

Back in the headlines, Connor Stallion denied some pretty serious accusations. In Netflix's "Untold: Sign Stealer," the former Michigan man addressed the viral photo that allegedly shows him on the sidelines during the 2023 Central Michigan vs. Michigan State game.

However, Stalions flat-out denied it was him and said:

“I don’t recall attending a specific game there, no.”

Expand Tweet

However, not everyone is buying his claim. Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy, who features in the documentary, said Stalions admitted to him that it was indeed him on the sidelines.

“Well, I know the answer to that because he told me. Yeah, that was Connor on the sidelines, yeah, that was Connor on the sidelines,” Portnoy said.

Expand Tweet

The sign-stealing scandal continues to unfold. Central Michigan issued a statement acknowledging the inferences made in the documentary and affirming its ongoing cooperation with the NCAA investigation.

The school remains tight-lipped due to NCAA bylaws but expressed a desire to resolve the matter swiftly.

Also read: Former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions secures new coaching gig amid NCAA investigation

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback