"Don't give a piss about Tide no more": Heartbroken Alabama fan Roll Tide Willie vents frustration over Kalen DeBoer's failed endeavour

By Maliha
Modified Sep 06, 2025 12:00 GMT
While Alabama has dropped early-season games during the Nick Saban era, the 31-17 blowout loss to unranked Florida State on Saturday was something Crimson Tide fans haven’t experienced in the last few years. It marked just the eighth time in the past 55 seasons that Alabama fell in its opener.

In the aftermath, several former Alabama players voiced their frustration publicly. The loss has also fallen heavily on die-hard fans such as “Roll Tide Willie," as his latest remarks about Kalen DeBoer's program left many feeling let down.

"I don't give a piss about nothing," Willie said. "I don't even care about the Tide no damn more."
Since bursting onto the social media scene in September, 2021, Willie has become a recognizable figure among Alabama fans and even had a chance to meet Saban once.

“He patted me on the back and said, ‘Hey, I made his days and nights,” Willie said (via CBS42). “I mean that made me feel good coming from the greatest coach of all time.”
Roll Tide Willie says what Alabama needs for a bounce-back win

Alabama’s 24-year streak of season-opening wins came to an end last Saturday with a loss to Florida State. The Crimson Tide are now regrouping at practice as they prepare to face Louisiana-Monroe this weekend at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Kalen DeBoer remains optimistic for the Week 2 game.

“These guys are great kids,” DeBoer said (via AL.com). “They’ve got high character. They want it bad. And so it’s just showing them, and a lot of times they already know, and making sure that we continue to be intentional. That’s a word that I use a lot and it’s going to be something I use a lot more this week.”
Meanwhile, Roll Tide Willie shared his take on what Alabama must do to bounce back.

"We need to run the ball," Willie said (95.3 The Bear). "Run it down their throats." According to Willie, this will help the Tide secure that win against the University of Louisiana-Monroe."

Alabama fell from No. 8 to No. 21 following Week 1's loss.

