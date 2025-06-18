  • home icon
  "Don't know if it's a good idea to talk sh*t" - CFB insider warns Diego Pavia of running his mouth after Vanderbilt QB's latest comments

"Don't know if it's a good idea to talk sh*t" - CFB insider warns Diego Pavia of running his mouth after Vanderbilt QB's latest comments

By Tyriece Simon
Published Jun 18, 2025 20:52 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn

On3's Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman have reacted to Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia's comments about his expectations for the 2025 season. On Tuesday's episode of "Bussin' With The Boys," Pavia said he is excited to play every opponent on Vanderbilt's schedule and aims to lead the team to an undefeated season.

On Wednesday's episode of "Andy & Ari On3," Wasserman warned the quarterback against calling out his opponents, including the Alabama Crimson Tide. The college football insider believes Pavia's comments could backfire and give teams extra motivation to defeat Vanderbilt.

"You want to know why upsets happen in college football during the regular season?" Wasserman said (Timestamp: 5:23). "Because teams show up to games with their heads up their a** a lot. So, for me, if I'm Diego Pavia, I don't know if it's a good idea to like talk sh*t to everybody on your schedule."
Staples noted that Pavia led his team to a 40-35 win over Alabama on Oct. 5, 2024. The Vanderbilt star completed 16 of 20 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. However, Staples thinks the Crimson Tide are looking forward to avenging their loss this year.

"Once you beat Alabama, it's out the window," Staples said (Timestamp: 5:43). "Like, they're not going to show up with their heads up their a**es to play you."

Ari Wasserman doubts the chances of Diego Pavia leading Vanderbilt Commodores to become the best team in SEC

Ari Wasserman also acknowledged that the Commodores played well last year, finishing with a 7-6 record. Diego Pavia recorded 177 completions for 2,293 yards and 20 touchdowns in his first year with the team.

That said, the college football insider is unsure whether Pavia can help Vanderbilt become the best team in the Southeastern Conference.

"They were actually pretty good last year," Wasserman said (Timestamp: 6:20). "That's the thing. Like, I don't know that, you know, being pretty good earns that respect.
"So, if they're very good or pretty good this year, then maybe what I'm saying is nonsense. I don't know. But, like, I would not want to poke the beehive. I'd want to sting the bees without them knowing that I'm there. That's the beauty of it."

Pavia's comments may have put a target on his back in his final year in college football. The Commodores will begin the 2025 season against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Aug. 30.

Tyriece Simon

Tyriece Simon

Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games.

