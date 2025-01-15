“Don't know if he's a great coach”: CFB insider poses massive questions amid Jerry Jones’ increased interest in Deion Sanders

College football insider and sports commentator Dan Patrick has raised significant questions about Jerry Jones’ growing interest in Deion Sanders. Known for his dynamic leadership, Sanders, who coached Heisman Trophy-winning two-way star Travis Hunter, has been a game-changer in college football. Despite describing Jones’ interest as “truly delightful,” Sanders remains committed to his role at Colorado—for now.

During The Dan Patrick Show on Monday, Patrick shared his perspective:

"Jerry Jones loves shiny objects. Deion is a shiny object, but is he the right person for this job? I think Deion is great at being a CEO, by that I mean I don't know if he's a great coach as much as he can run something, oversee, hold people accountable."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Sanders has consistently emphasized that the only scenario in which he’d consider coaching in the NFL is if it involves working with his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.

Speaking to Good Morning America, he said:

“The only way I would consider [the NFL] is to coach my sons. Not son. Sons.”

This poses a challenge for the Dallas Cowboys, who hold the 12th overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, making it unlikely they can secure quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Combined with Deion’s unwavering preference to coach both sons, this hurdle complicates any realistic path to Dallas.

Deion Sanders addresses Dallas Cowboys coaching rumors

Deion Sanders swiftly responded to reports linking him to the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching job. Speaking to ESPN on Monday night during the Vikings-Rams playoff game, Prime Time shared his thoughts on the speculation.

“I love [Cowboys owner Jerry Jones] and believe in Jerry," Sanders said. "After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

Expand Tweet

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant publicly backed Sanders for the role on X:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, ex-NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III had earlier voiced support for Sanders to lead the team.

Also Read: "It's a dead end": Former Bengals Pro Bowler warns Deion Sanders to stay away from Dallas Cowboys

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place