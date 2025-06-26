"Don't know how that happened": Illinois HC Bret Bielema subtly accuses Kirby Smart of tampering following latest transfer portal flip

Kirby Smart made a huge addition to Georgia’s roster in April by landing former Illinois running back Josh McCray through the transfer portal. McCray is known for his tough, physical running style and can be a strong asset for the Bulldogs’ backfield.

However, McCray's move sparked controversy when Illinois coach Bret Bielema hinted at possible tampering during an appearance on "The Triple Option" podcast on Wednesday. When asked about his current running back group and its potential, Bielema made a surprising statement:

“We did lose a guy to Georgia," Bielema said. "Somehow, he found his way to the portal and 12 hours after being in the portal, he was on a flight to Georgia. I don’t know how that happened, but it’s crazy. Wish Josh all the best. He took advantage of that opportunity.”

Tampering allegations arise when a player is contacted while still on another program's roster, but Bielema didn’t provide any details on the discussion.

McCray had a productive four-year career at Illinois, tallying 1,370 rushing yards on 291 attempts and scoring 14 touchdowns. In the 2024 season alone, he led the school with 609 yards and 10 scores on 117 carries, making Bielema’s disappointment understandable.

However, Bielema expressed high hopes for his current backfield by mentioning the talent of Kaden Feagin, Aidan Laughery and Ca’Lil Valentine. He even drew comparisons to some of the elite running back groups he coached during his Wisconsin tenure from 2006 to 2012.

“We’ve been able to build a running back room in a really good way, and excited about these guys coming back," Bielema said. "But we have all five of our offensive linemen coming back. Super excited to see how this thing plays out.”

Meanwhile, Kirby Smart said in May that McCray was a priority because of his value in short-yardage situations, which are becoming more common in today’s analytics-driven game.

Kirby Smart's recruitment heats up with rumor for a five-star TE

Kirby Smart has the No. 4-ranked class in the 2026 cycle with 21 committed players. Quarterback Jared Curtis is the only five-star prospect in the room, and the Georgia Bulldogs are now nearing their second five-star commit, as they received a prediction from On3's Steve Wilfong on Monday for tight end Kaiden Prothro.

After missing out on five-star tight end Mark Bowman, Prothro has become an even more crucial target for Georgia. He will commit on July 12, and Kirby Smart's program is battling with Florida and Texas in the race.

