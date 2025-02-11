"Don't know how in world they are going to make playoff": Paul Finebaum issues blunt reality check on SEC team

Paul Finebaum doubts the Florida Gators' chances of reaching the College Football Playoff next season. Last year, the team finished with an 8-5 record and was 10th in the Southeastern Conference. On Monday's episode of ESPN's "The Paul Finebaum Show," the college football analyst said he doesn't have high expectations for the Gators.

"I don't know how in the world they are going to make the playoff," Finebaum said, via Athlon Sports. "As far as what Florida will do, it's pretty obvious that Scott Stricklin has been Billy Napier's No. 1 caretaker. You got away with it this year, but I don't know what the expectations are.

"I know in the past, it used to be a championship or bust for the Gators. Now, it seems like expectations have dumbed down where losing four or five games is OK."

Florida fans hope Billy Napier can lead the team to the top spot in the SEC for a playoff appearance. The program suffered setbacks last year, including losing their starting quarterback, Graham Mertz, to an ACL injury on Oct. 12 during the team's 23-17 overtime defeat to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Napier had to rely on then-freshman DJ Lagway to replace Mertz and finish the rest of the season strong. Despite their issues, the Gators ended the campaign on a four-game winning streak. Their last game of the 2024 season was a dominant 33-8 victory over the Tulane Green Wave in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 20. Lagway completed 22 of 35 passes for 305 yards and one touchdown.

It was the team's first bowl game victory since 2019 and it gave its fans optimism about making the playoff next season.

Who will the Florida Gators play first in their playoff hunt for the 2025 season?

The 2025 season will start on Aug. 23. Florida will kick off the campaign with a matchup against the Long Island University Sharks on Aug. 30.

Lagway is expected to resume his starting role during his sophomore year. He finished last season with 115 completed passes for 1,915 yards and 12 TDs.

Napier will have several key offensive players returning to the roster, including Eugene Wilson III. The wide receiver had 19 receptions for 266 yards and one TD in 2024. The Gators coach will also have running back Jadah Baugh returning for his second season. Baugh led the team in rushing yards (673) with seven TDs.

In the offseason, Florida must improve its offense and defense to increase its chances of competing for a playoff spot. Napier showed in the last four games of 2024 that the Gators can win against SEC teams.

