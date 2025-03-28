"Don't let the Chiefs get him": Colorado fans amazed by Jimmy Horn Jr.'s resurfaced clip 

Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. spent two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes. He is one of the prospects from Coach Prime's team who declared for this year's NFL draft. Amidst his draft preparations, one of Horn's clips is going viral on social media.

On Friday, the Colorado Buffaloes' official Instagram page resurfaced an old highlight of Jimmy Horn Jr. It was during their 2024 season opener against the North Dakota State Bison. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders made a play in the first quarter of the game when he lobbed a 69-yard pass down the field to the wide receiver.

Horn secured the ball in his arms and sprinted across the field to the endzone, leaving defenders in the dust. This touchdown helped the Buffs secure a 14-10 lead, ultimately winning the game with a 31-26 final score.

Fans were left amazed by Horn's speed and agility on the field, sharing their reactions in the comments section of the post:

"Don't let the Chiefs get him," one fan exclaimed.

"ayyy I remember being at this game that TD was insane," another fan said.

Comments on post (Source: @cubuffsfootball/Instagram)

"Bro who the hell can keep up with that!" this fan commented.

"J5 is that dude to put the points on the scoreboard," another fan wrote.

Comments on post (Source: @cubuffsfootball/Instagram)

"J5 in the breeze lande," one fan said.

"That stride serious!!" another fan commented.

Comments on post (Source: @cubuffsfootball/Instagram)

Jimmy Horn Jr. began his collegiate career with the South Florida Bulls in 2021. When "Coach Prime" took over as the head coach of the Buffs in 2023, he entered the transfer portal and arrived in Boulder.

During his two-season stint in Boulder, Horn recorded a total of 1,008 yards and seven receiving TDs. Last season, he helped the team to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl showdown against the BYU Cougars.

Jimmy Horn Jr. expresses gratitude to Coach Prime for being a father figure in his life

Deion Sanders has always been there for his players through tough times. When Horn's dad was imprisoned for drug-related charges in 2021, he stepped up to become a father figure and help him through his collegiate journey.

At the recent NFL Scouting Combine, Horn talked about the importance of "Coach Prime" in his life. He expressed his gratitude to the Colorado head coach, adding they will always share a special bond.

"It means a lot because, for him to fulfill my pop's role as my pops doing time, you know, that means a lot to me," Horn said. "You know, Coach Prime, he really ain't have to do what he had to do for me, and it's a blessing to be up under his wing and for him to take me up under his wing, too. And I got much love for Coach Prime, and I'll always have love for him."

(from 11:58 mark onwards)

The Colorado wide receiver is projected to be a late-Day 2 to early-Day 3 pick next month in the draft. Despite his transition to the NFL, Horn will hope to still have "Coach Prime" as a guiding light throughout his career.

