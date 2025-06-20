"Don't like your decision-making": CFB analyst makes feelings known on LaNorris Sellers reportedly turning down $8,000,000 NIL offer

LaNorris Sellers is touted as one of the top quarterbacks returning for the 2025 college football season. He took on the starting role for South Carolina last season and showed a lot of promise, leading the Gamecocks to their first nine-win season in seven years.

His performance led to rumored interest in the transfer portal. While discussing South Carolina's chances in the SEC in 2025 on the “Cover 3 Podcast,” Tom Fornelli expressed his disappointment at reports of Sellers rejecting an $8 million offer from an undisclosed school.

“I think from a value play, you look at this South Carolina team, they were on the precipice of reaching the college football playoff last year,” Fornelli said (Timestamp: 9:17). “They came up a game short.

“You look at what they have returning. LaNorris Sellers is back. Reportedly, he got offered $8 million and turned it down. And I will just say, LaNorris, buddy, if you got offered $8 million for real and turned it down, I don't like your decision-making.”

Last season, LaNorris Sellers threw for 2,520 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions while rushing for 674 yards and seven touchdowns. He became just the third quarterback in FBS history to throw for 2500 yards and rush 500 yards, joining Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M and Jalen Hurts, who did it at Alabama and Oklahoma.

LaNorris Sellers’ father confirms the $8 million NIL offer

While Bud Elliott claimed that the rumored $8 million NIL offer is not true, citing an insider, LaNorris Sellers' father confirmed the report to The Athletic. He, however, advised the redshirt sophomore quarterback to reject the massive deal, which cut across two seasons.

“He was offered all kinds of crazy numbers," said Sellers. "I told him he could say, 'I'm gonna stay or I'm gonna go.' By my two cents: It was to get into college on a scholarship, play ball, get our degree and go on about our business. This NIL deal came later.

“We didn't come here to make money. We came here to get our education, play ball. And with schools calling, we're not gonna jump ship because they're offering more than what we're getting. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. "You're 19. You don't need ($8 million). You're in a great spot.”

By staying in South Carolina, LaNorris Sellers gets to play another season in a system he's grown familiar with and has made him thrive on the gridiron. Should he put out another astonishing performance next season, he has a good chance of becoming a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

