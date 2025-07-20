"Don’t we all love some nepotism" - CFB fans troll Sherrone Moore as Michigan coach's son commits to Wolverines

Michigan secured its first commitment of the Class of 2027 on Sunday after Louis Esposito announced his decision. The three-star offensive lineman is the son of the Wolverines’ defensive line coach, Lou Esposito, which allows him to play college football in-state.According to the 247Sports Composite Ranking, Esposito ranks as the No. 510 overall player in the country for the 2027 class. In June, the Saline High School (Michigan) player explained how he was offered a scholarship after meeting Sherrone Moore and his staff.“The conversation with Coach Moore was great. Me and Coach Newsome met on the field after camp, walked up to his office, and then he offered me,” Esposito told 247Sports’ Allen Trieu.“... My parents and I were thrilled, I have been dreaming about this since I was a kid and my parents know that. After this camp, I am going to cancel all other camps I planned on going to.”Louis Esposito's commitment to the Wolverines has generated a lot of reactions from college football fans. Many are insinuating he doesn't deserve a scholarship at the program and he's only getting one because of his father's position.&quot;Don’t we all love some nepotism,&quot; a fan said.Other reactions from fans:Zeke @anotherbucksfanLINKHe don’t even got a star rating… mid.Peninsula Mentality @313to253LINKEsposito had to pull a Gattis to sign him. smh.Brody Sheetz @brodysheetzESPNLINKKids been handed everything in life. That cupcakes and rainbows shit won’t last in the Big Ten. Good luck young man.IrishGridironGlory☘️ @mmoorerealtorAZLINKTalented tackles are a priority in recruitingWhile a lot of fans made such a strong claim, On3’s EJ Holland clarified why the Wolverines wanted him and offered him a scholarship. The analyst dismissed any sort of nepotism in his recruitment.“Louis earned an offer from Michigan after camping in front of offensive line coach Grant Newsome,” Holland said. “This wasn’t a situation where Michigan offered just because he’s the son of Lou Esposito.“They really liked what they saw from him at camp. He recently grew a couple of inches and has the frame to add some really good weight.”Michigan commits so far in the Class of 2026While Louis Esposito kicked off Michigan's 2027 recruiting, the program has been making strides on the recruiting trail in the Class of 2026. The Wolverines have 22 commits in the cycle, which ranks them in the top 10 overall according to On3.Here's a look at the list of the 2026 commits:Carter Meadows, EdgeBrady Smigiel, QBTitan Davis, DLTravis Johnson, WRZion Robinson, WRMalakai Lee, OTMatt Ludwig, TEMcHale Blade, DLAndre Clarke, CBJulian Walker, EdgeBear McWhorter, OLAlister Vallejo, DLDorian Barney, CBJordan Deck, SMarky Walbridge, OTJonathan Brown, RBMason Bonner, TEJaylen Pile, WRMarkel Dabney, LBTariq Boney, EdgeMicah Drescher, KColton Dermer, LS