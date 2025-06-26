"Don’t make something of nothing": Bret Bielema calls out fan for inaccurate post on RB Josh McCray amid Georgia tampering allegations 

Illinois Fighting Illini coach Bret Bielema said on Wednesday in a podcast with Rob Stone that Kirby Smart tampered with his former player, running back Josh McCray, whose move to the Georgia Bulldogs caused controversy during the spring transfer period.

Following his statements on Thursday, "Jon Tweet Sports" shared a post regarding the controversial NCAA transfer story.

"McCray entered the portal on 4/15 & committed to Georgia on 4/20," the user wrote. "Bielema after he entered the portal: 'I wasn't shocked at what yesterday was. We had prepared for that moment.' Bret's flown private so much, he doesn't know you can be on a commercial flight in 12 hours."

Bielema was quick to point out the inaccuracies and took no time to set the record straight.

“Dear Jon – He actually entered the portal on 4/18 at 12:08pm which we helped him do and guided him on the process moving forward,” Bielema wrote.

“Appreciate your time and inaccurate information. He is a great young man and at a great place with great people. Don’t make something of nothing.”

Bret Bielema accuses Kirby Smart of "tampering" following the latest Josh McCray transfer allegations

In April, Josh McCray's departure to the Bulldogs, within just hours after entering the transfer portal, raised eyebrows.

McCray, known for his tough, physical running style, was a strong asset to the Illini roster before transferring to Kirby Smart's team.

On Wednesday, Bielema appeared on the "The Triple Option" podcast and hinted towards a possible tempering with regards to McCray's departure.

"We did lose a guy to Georgia," Bielema said. "Somehow, he found his way to the portal and 12 hours after being in the portal, he was on a flight to Georgia. I don’t know how that happened, but it’s crazy. Wish Josh all the best. He took advantage of that opportunity.”

Tampering refers to when a player is contacted while still being a member of another team's roster, but the Illini coach restricted himself and didn't provide further scoop regarding the McCray story.

McCray spent four seasons with the Fighting Illini, registering 1,370 rushing yards on 291 attempts and scoring 14 touchdowns.

Bielema further complimented the talents of his present players, such as Kaden Feagin, Aidan Laughery and Ca'Lil Valentine.

