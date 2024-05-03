"Don't see how it's not going to work" - Dusty Dvoracek reveals high expectations from Kalen DeBoer's Alabama crew post-Nick Saban era

Kalen DeBoer may have the most difficult job in college football during the 2024 season. The newly-hired Alabama Crimson Tide head coach will be tasked with replacing Nick Saban after the legendary coach spent the past 17 seasons leading the program. Despite this, Dusty Dvoracek has high expectations for the former Washington Huskies head coach.

Speaking on The Next Round, the ESPN college football analyst stated:

"Most people shy away from that. This is freaking Nick Saban. The greatest, in my opinion, that's ever done it in college football... Everyone said exactly what you're saying, 'oh my gosh, who wants to follow the guy?' Kalen DeBoer has said, 'let's go'. Kalen DeBoer has said, 'this is a great opportunity, this is a roster that's ready to roll, this is as passionate - if not, maybe, the most passionate - fanbase in all of college football, what more could you ask for, what more could you want?'

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dvoracek continued:

"I do appreciate and I respect the heck out of a guy who says, 'I'm not worried about who was here before. I'm focused on this opportunity at one of absolute best - if not, the best - football program in the country and I've got this opportunity in front of me, I'm going to take advantage of it'. And based off what he's saying, I don't see how it's not going to work. I know a lot of people anticipate some fall from grace. I think Alabama's going to be really good next year."

Check out Dusty Dvoracek's full comments on Kalen DeBoer below:

Expand Tweet

Dvoracek predicted that the Crimson Tide would once again be in contention for a College Football Playoff appearance and another SEC Championship. He noted that many of the elements DeBoer is hoping to build the program around are already in place. Furthermore, he cited Alabama's new coach's willingness to reach out to his predecessor as something that would help him.

Nick Saban praises Kalen DeBoer's start to his Alabama Crimson Tide tenure

Dusty Dvoracek was not the only person in the college football world to offer Kalen DeBoer praise. Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach, Nick Saban, praised his successor. The seven-time national champion was asked about a rumor that the two would be playing a round of golf together, responding:

"That's the first I've heard of it, but I'd be glad to do it. I think he's doing a really, really good job. He's a good person. He's a good man. I think he's got a good staff. Hopefully, they can keep the continuity of the team together, add some pieces that will help them be successful."

Check out Nick Saban's comments on Kalen DeBoer below:

Expand Tweet

DeBoer will have some very big shoes to fill in his first year leading the Crimson Tide. It appears that he has all the tools to succeed, however, and the full support of Saban.