"Don't see him getting outside of the top 10": ESPN analyst makes bold prediction for top Alabama talent Dallas Turner in 2024 NFL Draft

After a brilliant college career at Alabama, Dallas Turner is expected to be selected as one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. The linebacker was an important piece in Nick Saban's Alabama team over the last few seasons and is now looking to take his talent to the NFL.

ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic recently did a breakdown of the edge rusher and said he doesn't see him falling outside the top picks in the upcoming draft. This is despite Turner not posting better numbers when compared to some other players. Nonetheless, Cubelic believes the player's ceiling will be crucial.

“While other edge defenders might have had a little more production, I do think the ceiling is what will separate Dallas Turner from those other edge defenders. I don't see him getting outside of the top 10 in this year's NFL Draft," Cubelic said.

The late boom in Dallas Turner's college career

Dallas Turner was a five-star recruit for Alabama in the class of 2021. However, he did not live up to the hype early in his years in Tuscaloosa. When he eventually came of age, the linebacker became a menace for opposition offenses with his superb production.

“The production may have come a little bit late during Dallas’ career but when it did, it was off the charts,” Cubelic said. “His athleticism also measures off the charts. The vertical, the broad jump and the 40 at the NFL Combine were elite.”

Dallas Turner's numbers at the 2024 NFL Combine were outstanding. The edge rusher ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds, with the 10-yard split in 1.54 seconds and the 20-yard split in 2.65 seconds. He also recorded 40.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10 feet 7 inches in the broad jump

Dallas Turner checks all boxes to become a top draft pick

Cole Cubelic is confident about Turner being a top pick later this month. The analyst believes he checks all the boxes needed to become a top draft pick.

“I love the way that he got his weight up for his pro day. Shows 20 reps on his pro day as well. He weighs 256 pounds, his arm measured over 38 inches at the Combine. Those are all boxes that need to be checked to be a top-team pick in this NFL Draft," Cubelic said.

Turner received accolades as a consensus All-American and was honored as the Southeastern Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year last season. He is one of the rookie talents expected to make an instant impact in the NFL next season.