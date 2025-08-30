"Don't think he deserves that type of attention": Desmond Howard questions legitimacy of Arch Manning’s preseason Heisman buzz

Arch Manning hasn’t even started a full season at Texas, yet he’s already the talk of the town. As the Longhorns will open their 2025 season against defending national champion Ohio State on Saturday, Manning is surrounded by big expectations, including being the preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, according to BetMGM (+500 odds).

However, ESPN analyst and former Heisman winner Desmond Howard believes the hype has gotten ahead of reality. Joining “First Take” on Friday, Howard rebuffed the idea that Manning deserves to be in the Heisman conversation right now, especially given how little he’s played.

“Not at all,” Howard said when asked if Manning deserves the attention. “The reason I say that is because, unless he was one of the top finalists a year ago, meaning he was on the stage in New York and announced as one of the finalists, then I don’t think he deserves that type of attention coming into the 2025 season.

"Maybe mention him for the Davey O’Brien Award, or the Johnny Unitas, but the Heisman is the best football player in all of college football and we have yet to see that.”

Arch Manning. NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Texas at Arizona State - Source: Imagn

Howard said that his criticism isn’t about Manning’s potential. He praised the quarterback’s talent and high ceiling. But he said most of the hype seems to be tied more to Manning’s famous last name than his actual performance so far.

Arch Manning has appeared in over a dozen games in two years and started twice. Nevertheless, he’s landed on several preseason watch lists, including for the Davey O’Brien Award (best quarterback) and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

“Now, tomorrow afternoon, we’re going to see what he’s all about, because we know he played in a couple of games a year ago,” Howard said. “But, not in an atmosphere like this and not against a team of the caliber of the Ohio State Buckeyes.”

Cooper Manning on how Arch Manning will perform in Week 1

As Arch Manning readies himself to lead Texas into the big season opener, his father, Cooper Manning, is keeping things in perspective. He was asked if Arch would live up to the hype, and he replied saying judging Arch too quickly would be unfair.

“There will be ups and downs, good plays and great plays and bad plays,” he said (via The Athletic). “But everybody wants to make a judgment call on a very small body of work. You see a quarterback in one preseason game and they want to crown him or kill him, and it’s a little much.

"But I’m excited about the whole season and looking forward to seeing the mistakes Arch makes in Week 1 that he doesn’t make in Week 2.”

The Longhorns will open their season against the same team that ended their College Football Playoff run last year.

