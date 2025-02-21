“Don’t think he’s a top 5 QB”: David Pollack delivers eye-catching verdict on Arch Manning ahead of 2025 season

Arch Manning is entering the 2025 season as the starter for the Texas Longhorns. After two years behind Quinn Ewers, he has the opportunity to be the starting QB. Many fans and media members are anointing him as the next great player, but not everyone agrees.

On Wednesday, analyst David Pollack posted a video on his YouTube channel discussing Arch Manning. Pollack talked about how he does not think Manning will be a top-five QB in college football next season (starts at 4:05):

"I think there'll be some growing pains. I don't think he's a top-five QB in college football. Like, I mean, and there's not a lot of great guys, like we talked about, coming back. I mean I wrote down a bunch of names, and I'm just trying to think about the best names coming back.

"Klubnik is going to be up there, Allar's going to be up there, Nussmeier is going to be up there, and Nico (Iamaleava) is gonna be up there, and DJ Lagway, and Pavia, and Jennings. Sam Levitt I think is a freak show. I think he's gonna destroy and take off, Carson Beck."

David Pollack then went on to say that he could include Arch Manning in that group of names, but does not think he will be a top-five QB next season:

"I could write down a bunch of names. I'm gonna put Arch up there in that conversation. I think his offense ... again I think his weapons are always going to be good at Texas and I think his offensive coordinator is really good."

"I think he's gonna be in the conversation for being a top 10 QB, I think he's gonna be one of the better QBs in the SEC. I just don't see him being the best. I don't see him jumping in there and all of a sudden you go, he's a can't miss guy. He's the Heisman Trophy winner."

Arch Manning is one of the Heisman favorites for next season

While David Pollack does not think that Manning will be one of the best QBs next season, the sportsbooks disagree. Early odds show that Manning is the second biggest favorite to win the Heisman next year.

According to FanDuel, LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier is the favorite to win the Heisman (+800). However, Arch Manning is only a little behind him as the second most likely winner (+900).

