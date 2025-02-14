"Don't think much will change": Warren Sapp gets real on Colorado's future as coach Damione Lewis moves on to Miami

On Tuesday, Colorado lost defensive line coach Damione Lewis. The former NFL defensive tackle is changing the Buffaloes for Miami, where he played during his college years. Warren Sapp, Colorado's senior quality control analyst on defense, isn't worried about the effect this could have on the team and also wishes his fellow coach the best in his new gig with the ACC school:

Ad

"I wish my brother all the best. Everybody's situation is for them and their family. And I know it's a family from Miami, it's no different than mine... I don't think much will change with us, because the message is gonna stay the same. You've got the same message, and the same intensity about what we're going on the job. The messenger really don't matter"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Damione Lewis helped the Buffs greatly improve in the defensive line unit, pairing up with edge coach Vincent Dancy and graduate assistant Warren Sapp to create one of the best defensive lines in the Big 12. Colorado led its conference in sacks and tackles for loss. Lewis will be an assistant defensive line coach with the Canes.

Deion Sanders set to bring another former NFL star to Colorado

It's been rumored that Deion Sanders is looking to hire another elite former NFL player to coach at Boulder with him. The speculation stems from comments made by Darryl "Uncle" Neely of "Thee Pregame Show" on Thursday. While the podcaster didn't mention who this was, he described him as "a damn good hire."

Ad

According to Sports Illustrated, Hall of Famer Ed Reed and former All-Pro wide receiver Chad Johnson could potentially join the program. Both have expressed an interest in working with Coach Prime in the past.

While Ed Reed does have some coaching experience on different levels, including as chief of staff at Miami and then as the head coach at Bethune-Cookman, Chad Johnson would be more of a risk as he has never coached before.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback