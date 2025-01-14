“Don’t think Travis Hunter alone is gonna get the job done”: NFL vet snaps Titans back to reality after they secure No. 1 pick

The Tennessee Titans may hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but NFL veteran Jalen Collins is pouring cold water on the idea that Travis Hunter alone can turn their fortunes around.

Hunter’s two-way dominance at Colorado was celebrated throughout the 2024 season, but Collins isn’t convinced he’s a one-man solution. On the "Raw Room" podcast on Thursday, Collins said (00:40):

“I mean they do trade that feel like they do need a quarterback but at the same time like you need more than that. They probably don't need a lot more than that but they do need some more help and I don't feel like just Trav [Hunter] alone is gonna get the job done.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner's combination of elite athleticism and football IQ has scouts buzzing. Teams would like Hunter to excel in both positions at the NFL level, too, but even football legends like his Buffaloes coach, Deion Sanders, eventually focused on one position. It would be interesting to see if Hunter can prove the doubters wrong about him playing both positions.

Meanwhile, the Titans face a tough decision between choosing Hunter or prioritizing a signal-caller.

Also read: Former Browns star ditches Shedeur Sanders & Cam Ward to pick Travis Hunter at No. 2 for the NFL Draft 2025

Former NFL CB lists differences between himself and Travis Hunter

Champ Bailey, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and Georgia native, has always kept tabs on players from his home state. One of those latest talents that shook the football world this year was Travis Hunter, who is from Suwanee.

The two-way star for Colorado is a top prospect for the 2025 NFL draft. His stats this season read—92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns on offense, plus 33 tackles, four interceptions and 10 pass breakups on defense.

Bailey discussed the difference between his and Hunter’s playing style in a December interview with ESPN, saying:

"Travis is more refined in coverage than I was at his age. He’s been schooled better—his coach is Deion Sanders, one of the best ever to play corner. His hands, eyes, and understanding of route concepts are exceptional.”

The biggest difference, according to Bailey? Hunter’s visibility as a dual-threat talent.

"People could see him coming," he said. "He did it at Jackson State before transferring in 2023, and Prime said he was going to let him do it at Colorado. So there wasn't even a question from his coach."

Bailey added, “Travis loves football. You can see it in how he plays. He’s the ultimate competitor.” High praise from one legend to another rising star.

Also read: "That is just a disastrous situation": Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter asked not to go anywhere near Cleveland by Colorado analyst

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.