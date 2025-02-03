"Don't wanna spend February freaked out": Josh Pate delivers a calm and reassuring message to Ohio State after Chip Kelly's exit

Chip Kelly helped the Ohio State Buckeyes win the national championship this year as the team's offensive coordinator. He had a big role in helping the Buckeyes have a dominant run in the college football playoff. While coach Ryan Day deserves a lot of credit, so does his coaching staff, including Chip Kelly.

However, Kelly will not be a part of Day's coaching staff next season as he is returning to the NFL for the first time since he was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. On Sunday, it was reported that Kelly is returning to the NFL as the offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders.

During an episode of "Josh Pate's College Football Show" on Monday, Josh Pate spoke directly to Buckeyes fans, telling them not to panic. Instead, he told them to enjoy their National Championship win and worry about coaching changes later.

"I am not coming with you tonight to insight a panic. I'm coming to you tonight, at least if you're an Ohio State fan, with a very calming and reassuring message. That's what we should be delivering. Ryan Day makes $10.2 million a year, so it is his job to panic right now, but it is not your job to panic." [1:40]

"Just like I said to your neighbors to the North this time last year, you just won a National Championship. That's worth a lot of runway. That is worth a lot of time for you to sigh and breathe out and kick your feet up and enjoy it. It may happen again next year, it may not happen for a decade, but you don't wanna spend February freaked out about coaching changes. Worry about that in the spring."

Chip Kelly is hired as the offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders

On Sunday evening, insider Adam Schefter reported that Chip Kelly is returning to the NFL as the offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Back to the NFL: Former Eagles HC Chip Kelly is being hired as the Raiders offensive coordinator."

The move comes only one year after Chip Kelly arrived at Ohio State. He had previously spent five seasons as the head coach at UCLA from 2018 to 2023. Kelly will be tasked with sparking an offense that finished fourth last in the NFL in yards per game this past season at 303.2.

