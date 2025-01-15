"Don't want another Carson Beck": CFB World backs Quinn Ewers' NFL move

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has declared for the 2025 NFL draft after three seasons. On Wednesday, he announced his intentions to enter the draft via X/Twitter with highlights for his career with the program.

"These past three years have been the best past three years I could have ever imagined. The relationships I've built between coaches and teammates will last forever. I'm truly thankful for the opportunity to play football in my home state at the best university in the world. With prayer and careful consideration, I'm officially declaring for the NFL draft," Ewers said in the highlight video(0:16 mark onwards).

Fans responded to his decision in the comments. One fan mentioned quarterback Carson Beck, who chose not to enter the 2025 NFL draft and transferred to the No. 15 Miami Hurricanes (10-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

"Good for him (clapping hands emoji) don't want another Carson Beck," a fan wrote.

"Definitely thought he would take the college bag," another fan reacted.

"Curious to see where he gets drafted.," a fan posted.

"quinn ewers to the nfl! big moves, can't wait to see where he lands," a fan commented.

"5th round pick up by the seahawks," a fan predicted.

"I think this is a good thing for everybody involved. I think Texas is happy to go give Manning a chance and Ewers will be a great NFL quarterback.," a fifth fan wrote.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic was the final game of Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers' declaration for the 2025 NFL draft means he played his final game for Texas on January 10 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, a 28-14 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to win the game. One key moment of the matchup was when Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer sacked Ewers for a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

The Longhorns' starting quarterback completed 23 of 39 passes for 283 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. His last play of the Cotton Bowl Classic was a pass intercepted by Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

Ewers will end his college career with 737 completed passes for 9,128 yards and 68 touchdowns. He joins other talented quarterbacks like Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward in the draft.

