"Don't want to be his stepdad": Theo Von reveals true feelings on dating Diego Pavia's mom after bold promise from Vanderbilt QB

One of the biggest surprises of Week 3 in college football came when Diego Pavia’s Vanderbilt squad stunned No. 11 South Carolina with a 31-7 win on Saturday. But Pavia appeared confident in his school well before kickoff, as he reportedly made a lighthearted bet with comedian Theo Von.During the SEC Network broadcast, with Vanderbilt up 21-7 late in the third quarter, Von told sideline reporter Cole Cubelic that the Vanderbilt quarterback promised him a date with his mom if the Commodores pulled off the upset.As announcers Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers chuckled in the background, Von clarified his side.&quot;She is a nurse,&quot; Von said. &quot;My goal is I would like to marry a nurse one day so that's why I think smart.&quot;He was thinking about that but I don't even know if I would do it. I don't know. I like being his friend. I don't want to end up being like his stepdad or something you know.&quot;While Von’s claim still needs confirmation from Pavia, the comedian’s ties to Vanderbilt football aren’t brand-new. He has become a regular presence around the program, and holds good relationships with coach Clark Lea and several Commodores players.Skip Bayless predicts big things for Deigo Pavia’s Vanderbilt as Commodores stay unbeatenVanderbilt improved to 3-0 after a dominant start to the season, opening with a 45-3 win over Charleston Southern on Aug. 30, followed by a 44-20 victory at Virginia Tech on Sept. 6.The Commodores then rolled past South Carolina 31-7 in Week 3, marking three straight wins by at least 20 points and their first win over the Gamecocks since 2008.Diego Pavia delivered another steady performance, completing 18 of 25 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once, lost a fumble and took a sack, but also contributed on the ground with 29 rushing yards on 10 carries.Following the win, sports analyst Skip Bayless doubled down on his confidence in Pavia’s squad.&quot;My Vanderbilt Commodores will almost certainly be 5-0. When we play at Alabama on Oct. 4. We beat Alabama last year in Nashville, so it will be a revenge game for the Crimson Tide. We beat them soundly last year. I like our chances this year,&quot; Bayless tweeted.In the 2024 season, Pavia’s squad pulled off one of college football’s biggest upsets by defeating Alabama 40-35, handing the Crimson Tide their first loss of last season.