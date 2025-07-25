Donald Trump NIL executive order: 3 programs hit worst by the US president's act to stop bidding wars

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that overhauls the mode of operation in the collegiate athletics NIL landscape. Titled “Saving College Sports,” the move aims to curb third-party, pay-for-play payments to student-athletes.

Ad

The order targets NIL-driven bidding wars that have reshaped the college sports landscape in previous years. While the order’s enforcement mechanisms and long-term impact remain unclear, it could disrupt programs reliant on aggressive NIL spending.

Here’s a look at three college football programs that will be worst hit by the enforcement of the executive order.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Three programs set to be the worst hit by Donald Trump’s NIL executive order

#1, Oregon

Ad

Trending

Aside from Dan Lanning's coaching ability, aggressive NIL spending has been one of the factors responsible for Oregon's rise under his leadership. Backed by Nike co-founder Phil Knight and the Division Street Collective, the Ducks have grown to be a title contender.

The program is said to have substantial NIL resources, estimated at $25 million, helping it stay competitive in all aspects. However, the prohibition of third-party pay-for-play by Donald Trump's executive order is set to have a big hit on the program moving forward.

Ad

Oregon may lose its edge in attracting talent from high school and the transfer portal if the order leads to stricter oversight on collectives.

#2, Miami

Miami has become one of the largest spenders on NIL in college football. This has played a crucial role in the resurgence of the program, which became more evident with their run in the 2024 season, finishing with a 10-3 record.

The Hurricanes' NIL program is largely influenced by John Ruiz, who is dubbed “Miami NIL King.” His LifeWallet company has facilitated high-profile deals that brought in top players. However, his participation and that of others is set to be restricted with Donald Trump’s order.

Ad

Should boosters’ NIL funding be curtailed, Miami’s ability to compete with ACC traditional powerhouses like Clemson and Florida State is set to be hampered.

#3, USC

USC is regarded as one of the blueblood programs in college football. However, the program has experienced significant struggles over the years. The hiring of Lincoln Riley hasn't done much in elevating the program from its ruins.

However, the Trojans have been leveraging NIL to rebuild the program under Riley. With an intensified effort from its House of Victory NIL collective, USC has been able to make significant additions via the portal this offseason and holds the 2026 No. 1 class.

With resurgence tied to the ability to offer prospect boosters and collective-facilitated lucrative NIL deals, the Trojans might struggle to maintain the momentum on the recruiting trail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More