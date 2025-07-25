Donald Trump NIL executive order: 3 programs hit worst by the US president's act to stop bidding wars

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that overhauls the mode of operation in the collegiate athletics NIL landscape. Titled “Saving College Sports,” the move aims to curb third-party, pay-for-play payments to student-athletes.
The order targets NIL-driven bidding wars that have reshaped the college sports landscape in previous years. While the order’s enforcement mechanisms and long-term impact remain unclear, it could disrupt programs reliant on aggressive NIL spending.
Here’s a look at three college football programs that will be worst hit by the enforcement of the executive order.
Three programs set to be the worst hit by Donald Trump’s NIL executive order
#1, Oregon
Aside from Dan Lanning's coaching ability, aggressive NIL spending has been one of the factors responsible for Oregon's rise under his leadership. Backed by Nike co-founder Phil Knight and the Division Street Collective, the Ducks have grown to be a title contender.
The program is said to have substantial NIL resources, estimated at $25 million, helping it stay competitive in all aspects. However, the prohibition of third-party pay-for-play by Donald Trump's executive order is set to have a big hit on the program moving forward.
Oregon may lose its edge in attracting talent from high school and the transfer portal if the order leads to stricter oversight on collectives.
#2, Miami
Miami has become one of the largest spenders on NIL in college football. This has played a crucial role in the resurgence of the program, which became more evident with their run in the 2024 season, finishing with a 10-3 record.
The Hurricanes' NIL program is largely influenced by John Ruiz, who is dubbed “Miami NIL King.” His LifeWallet company has facilitated high-profile deals that brought in top players. However, his participation and that of others is set to be restricted with Donald Trump’s order.
Should boosters’ NIL funding be curtailed, Miami’s ability to compete with ACC traditional powerhouses like Clemson and Florida State is set to be hampered.
#3, USC
USC is regarded as one of the blueblood programs in college football. However, the program has experienced significant struggles over the years. The hiring of Lincoln Riley hasn't done much in elevating the program from its ruins.
However, the Trojans have been leveraging NIL to rebuild the program under Riley. With an intensified effort from its House of Victory NIL collective, USC has been able to make significant additions via the portal this offseason and holds the 2026 No. 1 class.
With resurgence tied to the ability to offer prospect boosters and collective-facilitated lucrative NIL deals, the Trojans might struggle to maintain the momentum on the recruiting trail.