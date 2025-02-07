Doug Meacham speaks on Oklahoma State's QB situation: "It’s going to be fun"

Things are changing quickly for the Oklahoma State Cowboys’ offense. New offensive coordinator Doug Meachem will have to find a new quarterback after Alan Bowman’s eligibility came to an end.

Meacham, who arrives after spending the last five seasons with TCU, was asked about the Cowboys quarterback situation in 2025, and he responded (Start at 54:59):

“Again, with the quarterback stuff, like, I don’t know, you know,” Doug Meacham said in a press conference on Thursday. “We’ve kind of met them and talked to them and there’s not a ton of film on any of them, particularly. So it’s going to be fun to watch it sort itself out.”

Zane Flores, Hauss Hejny, Garret Rangel, and Maealiuaki Smith will battle for the starting job, and there has been no clear favorite up to this point.

Hejny already knows Meacham’s system from their time at TCU. However, he’ll enter his sophomore season without any pass attempts under his belt, as he was used as a rushing specialist with the Horned Frogs.

Rangel is the most experienced passer in the quarterback room, but he hasn’t been able to show much in his time at Oklahoma State. In three seasons, he has passed for 1,075, with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Smith and Flores have the least experience of the bunch. Smith threw for 489 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in 2024, while Flores hasn’t thrown a single pass in his career.

Oklahoma State is coming off a disappointing season, finishing with a 3-9 record and failing to win a single conference game in 2024. It was a stark contrast from 2023 when the Cowboys finished with a 10-4 record with a Texas Bowl victory.

Oklahoma State's full schedule was released

The Big 12 released its conference schedule for the upcoming season. Teams already knew their rivals, but not the date of every matchup. Here is Oklahoma State's full schedule.

Aug. 30 vs. UT Martin

Sept. 6 at Oregon

Sept. 20 vs. Tulsa

Sept. 27 vs. Baylor

Oct. 4 at Arizona

Oct. 11 vs. Houston

Oct. 18 vs. Cincinnati

Oct. 25 at Texas Tech

Nov. 1 at Kansas

Nov. 15 vs. Kansas State

Nov. 22 at UCF

Nov. 29 vs. Iowa State

The Cowboys open the season with three of their first four games at home, but their only road game is against the Oregon Ducks, who finished the 2024 regular season undefeated.

As for their conference schedule, the Pokes will not face BYU, Arizona State, or Colorado, who shared the Big 12 lead with Iowa State. Oklahoma State will face the Cyclones in the final week of the season, while trips to Texas Tech and Kansas, as well as a home date with Kansas State, stand out on their schedule.

