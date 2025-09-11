"Downright embarrassing": Paul Finebaum blasts Penn State’s cupcake schedule and 2-0 start ahead of Oregon showdown

In August, CBS Sports ranked Penn State at No. 9 on its list of the 10 easiest schedules in college football for the 2025 season, as no potential playoff contender has a clearer path than the Nittany Lions.

James Franklin’s squad has taken full advantage of that favorable slate so far, opening the year with a 46-11 win over Nevada on Aug. 30 and a 30-0 shutout of FIU last Saturday. Now, they are eyeing a 3-0 start with a Week 3 game against Villanova on Saturday.

Meanwhile, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum used Wednesday’s episode of "The Rich Eisen Show" to poke fun at Penn State’s soft schedule compared to other playoff hopefuls.

“You’ll have to help me on Penn State because when you beat up on the top three teams in the Catholic youth organization,” Finebaum said (via On3). “How do you get away with playing a schedule like that?

"It’s downright embarrassing while Michigan is out there playing Texas last year and at Oklahoma and Ohio State‘s playing Texas this year. LSU‘s also gone to Clemson, and you’re playing Villanova. You’re playing Nevada and Florida International. Saturday’s game is at The Palestra.”

NCAA Football: Nevada at Penn State - Source: Imagn

Finebaum had already criticized the Nittany Lions’ slate before the 2025 season began. Back in August, he told (via Athlon Sports):

“Penn State’s schedule this year- it's one of the worst I’ve ever seen. But, then again, that’s been a trademark of Penn State, playing a bunch of nobodies.”

The Nittany Lions’ toughest tests won’t come until later in the year, with only three ranked opponents on the regular-season schedule: No. 4 Oregon on Sept. 28, No. 1 Ohio State on Nov. 1 and No. 22 Indiana on Nov. 8.

Paul Finebaum doubts Penn State’s championship chances

Penn State had a stellar season in 2024, in which the Nittany Lions secured a 13-3 record and made a run to the Orange Bowl before falling to Notre Dame 27-24 on Jan. 19.

The Nittany Lions landed at No. 2 in the AP Top 25 Preseason Poll, just behind Texas. With aspirations of becoming the third straight Big Ten program to capture a national title after starting the season ranked No. 2, James Franklin's squad appears to be in prime position, but Paul Finebaum isn’t buying in.

“On Jan. 20, if I’m sitting here eating my words, I will be the most shocked person on the face of the earth,” Finebaum said in an episode of ESPN's "Get Up" in July. “James Franklin and Penn State will not win the National Championship."

Finebaum acknowledged Franklin as a “very good coach,” but he said that even if Penn State makes it to the title game, he does not see Franklin leading the program to a championship win.

