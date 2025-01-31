Draft analyst lauds Jaxson Dart for Senior Bowl performance on Day 2

Jaxson Dart has been turning heads at the Senior Bowl. The former Ole Miss star is anticipated to be one of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL draft, and he's fast improving his draft stock in Mobile, Alabama.

Following the conclusion of Day 2 practice, Dart garnered a lot of praise from draft analyst Shane P. Hallam. In a post on X on Thursday, Hallam lauded the performance of the quarterback, grading him as a first-round pick.

“Senior Bowl Day 2 Thoughts: QB Jaxson Dart is HIM,” Hallam wrote. “I had a first-round grade on him coming in, and honestly, he is very close to Cam Ward/Shedeur Sanders. Day 2 showcased Dart's reading progression ability in 11-on-11s. Feet are clean, quick release. Checks the boxes.”

Over three seasons at Ole Miss, Dart amassed 10,617 passing yards (a program record), 72 touchdowns and just 22 interceptions. He also showcased his mobility, rushing for 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Louis Riddick also impressed with Jaxson Dart

Shane P. Hallam wasn’t the only analyst impressed with Jaxson Dart, as the quarterback also caught the eye of ESPN analyst Louis Riddick.

In his appearance on Wednesday's episode of “The Paul Finebaum Show,” Riddick, who is also a former scout and director of pro personnel for the Washington and Philadelphia franchises, discussed Dart’s performance at the Senior Bowl practices this week.

Like many others present in Mobile, Riddick was highly impressed. He noted that Dart has handled the transition well—especially given that NFL offenses feature a significantly more complex system of play than he ran at Ole Miss.

"Jaxson is talented enough to do all the things they ask him to do at the NFL level, and he has enough mental horsepower to be able to absorb all this information and use it in real-time," Riddick said. "It's getting better and better and better."

"When it's clean, when he's sure what the call is, and everyone's doing their job, you see him do the kind of things you saw him do at Ole Miss and why he's the all-time passing leader in Ole Miss history."

Riddick believes Dart can do everything expected of an NFL-caliber quarterback and expects him to continue to improve with more practice.

