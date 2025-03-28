“Draft his next [Coach] Prime, huh”: Former NFL QB Chase Daniel left baffled amid Jerry Jones' interest in $5.2 NIL-valued star

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel was baffled when he was told the Dallas Cowboys have a serious interest in trying to draft Travis Hunter. NFL insider Dianna Russini said on her podcast with Daniel that Jerry Jones is a big fan of Hunter. However, she says that doesn't mean Jones and Dallas will trade up for Hunter, which Daniel doesn't think is possible.

"No way. They are going to have to give up the farm for a cornerback. They're drafting 12. Draft his next Prime huh? Wow," Daniel said on Scoop City.

Hunter could be a star cornerback or receiver for the Cowboys. But, if Dallas is going to trade up to select Hunter, it would be a stunning move and would likely cost a ton to get into the top-three to select him.

Hunter is the reigning Heisman winner and boast an NIL valuation of $5.7 million, according to On3. He recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns while recording 35 tackles, 11 pass defenses, four interceptions and one forced fumble with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024.

Travis Hunter is adamant he can play both ways in the NFL

Colorado Buffaloes star two-way player Travis Hunter is confident he can play both receiver and cornerback in the NFL.

Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, the big question surrounding Hunter is what position he will play. Hunter believes he will be good enough to play both positions and play both at a high level.

"They say nobody has ever done it the way I do it," Hunter said Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine, via NFL.com, "but I tell them I'm just different. I am a different person ... Nobody has done it, but I feel like I've put my body through a lot. I do a lot of treatment; people don't get to see that part. But I know I can do it. In college football, we rarely get breaks, but there's a lot more breaks in the NFL."

If Hunter can play both ways in the NFL, it would boost his draft stock and make him one of the top players in the NFL Draft.

