Drake Maye NFL Draft projection: 5 landing spots for the North Carolina QB ft. Washington Commanders

Drake Maye has announced that he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft. The North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback announced his decision on X, stating:

"First off, I want to thank the good Lord for the ways in which he continues to bless my life. I want to thank my family and friends for the consistent support through the ups and downs. Thank you, Coach Brown, for the opportunity to live out my dream of playing quarterback in Carolina Blue.

"To the rest of the coaching staff and support staff, thank you for the countless hours of helping me along the way. Tar Heel Nation, the best fans out there. You have made my time at UNC truly special, thank y'all. I have decided to forego the bowl game and declare for the NFL Draft. Forever and always, Go Heels!"

Check out Drake Maye's announcement below:

Maye joined the Tar Heels as a five-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. While he hardly played as a true freshman, he finished his collegiate career with 8,018 passing yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Maye completed 64.9% of his passes while adding 1,209 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 302 carries.

Here's a look at five landing spots for Maye.

Drake Maye's potential landing spots

#1: Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders hold the second pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

If Caleb Williams lands with the Chicago Bears, as expected, the Commanders will likely pivot to Drake Maye. They remain the most likely landing spot for the North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback.

#2: Chicago Bears

While Caleb Williams has been projected as the top pick in the 2024 NFL draft for some time, there are questions if he wants to play for the Chicago Bears.

If he does not want to play for the Bears, or if their brass decides Drake Maye is the better option, the latter could land in Chicago.

#3: New England Patriots

The New England Patriots remain a strong option for Drake Maye. There is the possibility that Caleb Williams and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels are the first two players off the board.

If such is the case, the Patriots will likely be thrilled to land Maye with the third overall pick.

#4: Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals hold the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While the first three picks are expected to be Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, stranger things have happened.

If Maye slides out of the top three, and the Cardinals decide he is a better fit than Kyler Murray, they could pounce on the opportunity to add him.

#5: New York Giants

The New York Giants are a long shot. However, if there is a team to watch, it could be them. While Daniel Jones signed a long-term deal ahead of the season, there are legitimate questions about his future with the franchise.

The Giants hold the sixth pick and could look to move up in the draft if there is an opportunity to land Maye.