Drake Maye vs Jayden Daniels 2024 NFL Draft profile: Stats comparison, landing spots and more

The NFL Draft is just two months away and one of the biggest questions is who will be the second quarterback off the board.

USC's Caleb Williams is widely projected to be the first overall pick, but after him, UNC's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels have been flip-flopping as the second and third overall picks in most mock drafts.

Drake Maye vs Jayden Daniels stats

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

In 2024, Drake Maye went 269-for-425 for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Jayden Daniels, meanwhile, went 236-for-327 for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Daniels did have a better season in 2024, winning the Heisman Trophy, but LSU also had better wide receivers and weapons than Maye did at UNC.

According to NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, he has Maye ranked ahead of Daniels because he thinks the ceiling for Maye is higher.

“To me, it’s more about kind of the ceiling of what you think they can be,” Jeremiah told reporters, via On3. “Drake Maye, with just having a little more prototypical size and playing in kind of a rugged division, that might be more of a decision-making point more so than the offense would be.”

Maye vs Daniels: Age, Height & Weight

Drake Maye is 21 years old and will turn 22 in August. He is listed at 6'4" and 230 pounds. Jayden Daniels, 23, will turn 24 in December and is listed at 6'4" and 210 pounds.

Drake Maye & Jayden Daniels' landing spots

Drake Maye is projected to go second overall to the Washington Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Maye is currently -140 to be drafted second overall, which implies a 58.3% chance of being the second overall pick, per oddsmakers.

Jayden Daniels, meanwhile, could be drafted third overall by the New England Patriots. But if the Patriots pass on him, the New York Giants at sixth overall seem like the next landing spot unless a team like the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, or Minnesota Vikings trade up for him.