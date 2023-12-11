Drake Maye vs Jayden Daniels - Statistical Comparison (December 2023)

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye's prowess was acknowledged with an All-ACC nomination, and he is anticipated to be a high draft pick in the 2024 NFL draft. On the flip side, LSU signal-caller Jayden Daniels, in his senior year, attained the pinnacle of individual recognition with the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

From the streets of San Bernardino, California, 6-foot-4, 210lbs Daniels has risen to become a star quarterback. Meanwhile, Maye was born and raised in Huntersville, North Carolina, and is 6-foot-4, 230lbs.

While Maye and Daniels are the same height, Maye boasts a sturdier physique.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Drake Maye vs. Jayden Daniels: What does their statistical comparison say about them in the world of football?

Drake Maye vs. Jayden Daniels Stats

Completion Percentage

Drake Maye connected on 63.3% of his pass attempts this season. Meanwhile, Jayden Daniel displayed higher accuracy, completing 72.2% of his attempts.

Passing Yards

Maye accumulated a total of 3,608 passing yards, demonstrating solid accuracy with an average of 8.5 yards per attempt and a longest completed pass of 77 yards.

On the contrary, Daniels outperformed Maye with 3,812 passing yards, a longest completed pass of 86 yards and an impressive average of 11.7 yards per attempt, indicating a strong ability for explosive plays.

Passing Touchdowns

Maye scored a total of 24 touchdowns, while Daniels excelled with an impressive tally of 40 touchdowns.

Interceptions

Maye encountered challenges, throwing nine interceptions throughout the season.

Conversely, Daniels was able to minimize his interceptions to only four.

Rushing Yards

Drake Maye carried the ball 112 times over the season, totaling 449 rushing yards, which averages to 4.0 yards per carry.

In comparison, Jayden Daniels showcased a stronger running performance, with 135 carries leading to an impressive 1,134 rushing yards and an average of 8.4 yards per carry.

Rushing Touchdowns

Maye reached the end zone nine times, scoring rushing touchdowns, with his longest run of the season covering 56 yards.

In contrast, Daniels crossed the goal line 10 times, turning his carries into touchdowns, and his most impressive run of the season extended for 85 yards.

Sacks

Throughout the season, North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Maye faced significant pressure, being sacked 29 times. Despite this, Maye achieved a Quarterback Rating of 78.8, ranking him 14th among quarterbacks.

Conversely, LSU Tigers’ Daniels was sacked 22 times but still maintained an impressive QBR of 95.7, leading him to the No. 1 position in the league.