Drew Allar Injury Update: James Franklin gives a heads up on Penn State QB ahead of Week 13 clash

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar has been an indispensable part of their offensive lineup. He began his collegiate journey last year as the backup to Sean Clifford and played in nine games where he racked up 344 passing yards and four TD passes. Heading into the 2023 campaign, Allar was named as the starting quarterback for the team.

So far this campaign, Drew Allar has recorded 2,044 passing yards and 21 TD passes. But during last weekend's game against Rutgers, Allar was sidelined following an injury in the second half of the second. So what is his status ahead of their final regular season game against Michigan State in Week 13?

Drew Allar's injury update

During the weekly conference on Monday, Penn State coach James Franklin stated that the young quarterback is expected to be given the green signal to play against the Michigan State Spartans during their regular season finale. But he did not confirm if Allar or backup quarterback Beau Pribula will start:

"We expect Drew to go, just like we planned last week. I still think both of those guys will have roles. And I think Beau will be ready to go. He did a great job. He didn't flinch. The staff, the players didn't flinch, and went in and made plays like we expected him to make. But it's too early for me to say. We have not practiced yet since the game. All indications I think we'll be back to normal."

During practice on Tuesday, Drew Allar was limited to a few runs and did not make any throws during the media window, which caught notable attention. Franklin went on to address this jokingly by stating that it was pre-planned so that social media would blow up with the situation:

"We didn't throw him while you guys were out there, just so you guys could blow up Twitter and Instagram. But yeah, we did that just to mess with you guys. No, that's not the case. But no, we're still confident he'll be ready to go Saturday", Franklin said.

What happened to Drew Allar?

During the third quarter of the game against Rutgers, Allar took a hit on his right shoulder during a first-down run. He stayed for the next play but threw the ball inaccurately, indicating that the hit was affecting his game. He then signaled to the coaching staff about his situation, after which he was taken to the medical tent for further examination.

After several minutes, Allar returned to the sidelines but did not return to the game. Backup quarterback Beau Pribula stepped in for the team and put up 71 rushing yards and a TD to lead Penn State to a 27-6 victory.