“Drumming up the market”: CFB analyst conspires about Deion Sanders’ impact on Shedeur Sanders’ potential landing spot

Shedeur Sanders is set to discover his NFL team and position in the 2025 NFL draft. Media discussions have once again focused on the influence of his father, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, in shaping his future.

According to former NFL player Chris Canty, Shedeur is going to be the fourth pick in the draft, attributing this largely to the influence of his father.

"By saying that he is willing to play anywhere, I think Deion is drumming up the market and trying to get a team to move into that #4 slot."

Throughout the season, Shedeur was in the conversation to be the top pick in the NFL draft, competing primarily against fellow quarterback Cam Ward.

However, in recent weeks, Ward has become the best available quarterback and is likely to be either a top pick or at least in the top three. The rise of Ward and the signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston by the New York Giants (which has essentially put them out of the quarterback market) means that Shedeur's draft stock has taken a minor setback.

Canty thinks that the No. 4 pick is the best-case scenario for Sanders. Currently held by the New England Patriots, the team is unlikely to select a QB after drafting Drake Maye in 2024.

However, Coach Prime's recent comments about Shedeur's willingness to play anywhere seem to be an attempt to entice teams to trade up for his son. This contrasts with his earlier statements, where he expressed reluctance for Shedeur to join certain teams.

Shedeur Sanders' stock has fallen in recent mock draft

This week's developments, especially the Giants' picking up of Russell Wilson, have significantly impacted Shedeur Sanders' position in the latest mock draft from CBS Sports.

On Saturday, college football analyst Kyle Stackpole gave his latest mock draft, projecting Sanders as the 26th pick in the first round. This means that he will be picked by the Los Angeles Rams, where he would likely serve as a backup to veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.

This would give him some time to learn from a veteran quarterback and adjust to the NFL without his father's guidance. In a season or two, he could be the new starting quarterback of the Rams when Stafford retires.

However, this scenario may not appeal to the Sanders family, as they are likely expecting Shedeur to play immediately.

