“Dude, that's nuts”: Ohio State QB Will Howard left in awe after spotting competitive eater Joey Chestnut

Will Howard will lead Ohio State into the national championship game against Notre Dame on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The quarterback has been fantastic for the Buckeyes this season, playing a crucial role en route to the national title game.

In an interview session ahead of the championship game, Howard had a comical moment. The Kansas State transfer abruptly paused mid-answer upon spotting legendary competitive eater Joey Chestnut in the room.

“This group is special, man, and there are so many stories—Coach Day said it last week, there are a lot of individual and collective stories, and… wait, is that Joey Chestnut?” Howard asked. “That's crazy, that's the hot dog guy! Dude, that's nuts. I gotta get him to eat some dogs. Sorry, just had a little squirrel moment.”

Joey Chestnut has become an iconic figure in competitive eating. He is renowned for his unparalleled dominance in the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, a staple event held every Independence Day. Chesnut has an astonishing 55 world records to his name.

Will Howard believes reaching the championship game was the expectation

Ohio State enters the national championship game as the clear favorite following a superb run in the playoffs to date. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Will Howard emphasized that competing for a national title has been the expectation for the Buckeyes right from the offseason.

“I do have to kind of pinch myself at times and be like, 'Man, I'm in the national championship,'" Howard said. "But at the same time, it is where we expected to be.

“We got ready for this season saying that if we were gonna come out of it saying it was a success, we were gonna have to play 16-17 games. I'm just proud of guys that we got this point, but like I said last week the job's not finished.”

Following a disappointing regular season where Ohio State suffered two losses, the Buckeyes have been a different team in the playoffs. In a dominant run, Ohio State defeated Tennessee, Oregon and Texas to reach the championship game and now has to overcome Notre Dame.

In Ohio State's three victories so far in the playoffs, Will Howard has amassed 919 passing yards and six touchdowns. The quarterback is just one win away from leading the Buckeyes to the national championship, which would be their first since 2014 under Urban Meyer in the inaugural CFP.

