"Dudes mouth is writing checks him & his team won’t cash": Fans blast Diego Pavia for making huge claims about Vandy's 2025 aspirations

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia burst onto the national scene last year as he helped the Commodores pull off some thrilling wins. The most notable moment came early in the season when Pavia's performance led his team to an upset win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Now, Pavia is full of confidence heading into the 2025 college football season.

Ad

On Thursday, Pavia made some bold comments about the Commodores' 2025 aspirations. He believes that Vanderbilt has the offensive and defensive tools to win the national championship. That would be a huge step up for a team that won seven games last year.

SEC Network @SECNetwork Diego Pavia says Vanderbilt is coming for it all this season 🏆 👀 (via @finebaum)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unsurprisingly, such a huge claim led to a big reaction from fans in the comments on X.

"Dudes mouth is writing checks him and his team won’t cash," one fan wrote.

"As much as I love his confidence and moxy, Vandy isn't that program and probably never will be. I do love what he's done for the program though," one fan commented.

Ad

"I watched one game of his last year, the bowl game vs Georgia Tech I believe and it was enough to know that he is a dawg. Fun player to watch," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"You know Vandy’s arrived when people are legit hating and not just saying awww that’s cute," one fan wrote.

Ad

"I love the optimism but we are talking about Vandy. They aren't getting anywhere close to a national title," one fan commented.

"Ummm…this will be quoted with every Vandy loss, unfortunately. Better to be quietly confident, otherwise you begin to sound loudly delusional…. IMHO," one fan added.

Diego Pavia doubles down on his take about Vanderbilt's 2025 expectations

Diego Pavia made his comments about Vanderbilt pushing for a national title in an appearance on "The Paul Finebaum Show" on Thursday. After he made his initial comments, Finebaum reacted with surprise, asking if Pavia was serious. Pavia took the opportunity to double down on his take, saying NIL has leveled the playing field.

Ad

He also emphasized that if he were asked to name the best player at any position in college football, he would name someone on his team. That included saying he believes he is the best quarterback in the NCAA.

The Vanderbilt Commodores will need to get off to a strong start to the season to prove Diego Pavia right. They start their year on Aug. 30 against Charleston Southern.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More